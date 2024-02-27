A Star-Studded Quarterback Class Promises Risk and Reward for Desperate Teams at the NFL Combine  

The future of the National Football League takes shape this week at Indianapolis where the football world is gathering for the 2024 NFL Combine. The spotlight is focused on a group of talented quarterbacks who will likely dominate the top of the draft.

The annual four-day gathering is where draft-eligible prospects undergo a series of physical tests that include speed drills, agility drills, muscle strength tests, and cognitive examinations. Teams also conduct thorough individual interviews, medical tests, and cognitive examinations with the athletes.

The idea is to acquire as much pre-draft information as possible. Selecting the right quarterback in the first round — like Kansas City did with Patrick Mahomes in 2017 — or the last round, like San Francisco did with Brock Purdy in 2022 — can set a franchise on a winning path for years. Make the wrong choice at quarterback — like the New York Jets did with Sam Darnold in 2018 —and teams can languish in mediocrity.

Early mock drafts have as many as three quarterbacks going among the first four picks and perhaps five or six in the first round. University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, Louisiana State University quarterback Jayden Daniels, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix ,and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are looking to boost their stock.

The teams holding the first three selections in the draft— the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots—could all draft a quarterback, while the Minnesota Vikings (No. 11 pick), Denver Broncos (No. 12), the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13), and the Tampa Bay Bucs (No. 26) could move up in the draft to find a potential franchise quarterback.

How the first round evolves depends on whether the Bears, who also own the ninth overall choice, have given up on quarterback Justin Fields, their first-round selection and No. 11 overall in 2021. If they stick with Fields, the Bears will likely trade the top pick overall and could take a quarterback with the ninth pick overall.

If the Commanders’ new ownership believes in current starting quarterback Sam Howell despite a disappointing season, they could also trade down. If the Vikings don’t re-sign Kirk Cousins and the Broncos part ways with Russell Wilson, those teams will likely make a trade to move up in the draft to grab one of the quarterbacks.

While quarterbacks are always at a premium, edge rushers, wide receivers, offensive linemen, and defensive backs are also highly coveted and could work themselves into the first round with a good showing this week in Indianapolis.

Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State is projected to be the first wide receiver taken, with Malik Nabers of LSU, Rome Odunze of Washington, Keon Coleman of Florida State, and Brian Thomas Jr. of LSU also going in the first round. All of them could be formidable pass catchers.

Dallas Turner of Alabama, Jared Verse of Florida State, Chop Robinson of Penn State, and Laiatu Latu of UCLA are the top edge rushers in the draft. The best offensive linemen are Joe Alt of Notre Dame, JC Latham of Alabama; Olumuyiwa Fashanu of Penn State, Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State, Amarius Mims of Georgia; Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon, Troy Fautanu of Washington, and Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma.

Nate Wiggins of Clemson, Terrion Arnold of Alabama, Copper DeJean of Iowa, Kool-Aid McKinstry of Alabama, Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo, Tyler Nubin of Minnesota, and Mike Sainristil of Michigan are the top defensive backs heading to Indianapolis.

While first-round selections get the most attention and more money, championship contenders are built by selecting productive players in the middle and late rounds of the seven-round draft. Potential undrafted free agents are also evaluated.

This year’s combine isn’t without controversy. Mr. Willams and Mr. Daniels have elected to wait until their respective Pro Day before displaying their passing skills, something that is not uncommon. Meanwhile, draft prospects are normally given a S2 Cognition Test, a 30-45 minute digital evaluation that attempts to measure non-physical traits, awareness, motor sequencing, and distraction control.

A prominent sports agency based at Laguna Hills, California, Athletes First, recommended their clients not take the test due to concerns about relevance and confidentiality of the results. Athletes First represents nearly 30 players in the upcoming draft, including Mr. Turner, and Mr. Fuaga. The agency emailed their clients recommending they not take the test after results taken last year by quarterback C.J. Stroud were leaked to the public.

Mr. Stroud reportedly scored an 18 out of a possible 100 on the S2 test and was projected to be a “bust.” Far from it. He was selected second overall by the Houston Texans, led his team to the playoffs, won a game there, and collected an Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Team executives will have at their disposal during free agency a historic increase of more than $30 million in the salary cap, to $255.4 million per team. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit.