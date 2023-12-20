Aaron Rodgers Promises Future Glory as He Throws in the Towel on Another Disappointing Season for the Jets

The injured quarterback will not rush his rehab to return to a field for a team limping to the offseason.

With the New York Jets out of playoff contention, quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on Tuesday he is abandoning any idea of returning to action this season, short-circuiting hopes for an improbable return. He did, though, confirm that he plans to play for Gang Green for another two years.

Mr. Rodgers, speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” said he still needs three to four more weeks to be “100 percent” recovered from surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. He suffered that injury in the first game of the National Football League season. It was his fourth play as a Jet after an acclaimed career at Green Bay.

The Jets (5-9) have three games remaining, highlighted by a home tilt against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve. They finish the slate with road contests at the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

Mr. Rodgers confirmed he might have been ready if the Jets had qualified for the playoffs, but at no point thought he would be available before the end of the regular season. In Mr. Rodgers’s absence, the Jets have struggled at the quarterback position. Their offensive woes ultimately capsized their season.

“The whole time it’s been hoping that we’re still in it because it was unrealistic to think I would be 100 percent and medically cleared at any point during the regular season,” Mr. Rodgers said. “I do feel like in the next three to four weeks it would be possible to get to 100 percent, but we’re obviously not there.”

Mr. Rodgers, 40, did announce his intention to play for the Jets not only next season but also in 2025. That might be the best news the team has received in an otherwise forgettable year. A four-time NFL Most Valuable Player during his 18 years in Green Bay, Mr. Rodgers signed a two-year, $75 million contract with the Jets during the offseason.

The future Hall of Famer’s arrival immediately raised hopes that the Jets would be Super Bowl contenders in 2023 and perhaps deliver the team’s first championship since Joe Namath made his famous guarantee before beating the then-Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The hoopla over the 2023 Jets went national when the franchise was featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series.

Those high hopes, though, came crashing down in the season opener just minutes after Mr. Rodgers, appearing to herald a new era for the woebegone franchise, ran through the tunnel at MetLife Stadium carrying a giant American flag. In the blink of an eye, Mr. Rodgers snapped his tendon while trying to elude a sack. The mood turned tragic.

The Jets struggled to stay competitive in Mr. Rodgers’s absence. They were 4-3 at one point thanks to a strong defense that made up for the inconsistencies of the backup quarterback, erstwhile first round pick Zach Wilson. But the Jets have lost six of their last seven games, including a 30-0 shutout at Miami on Sunday. Now, there’s no post-season and no reason for Mr. Rodgers to rush back.

“I’m not going to slow my rehab down,” the quarterback insisted. “I’m going to keep attacking it every single day. But now that I’m not on a timetable to come back, we can be as smart as we can be.”

The Jets extended their dubious streak of non-playoff seasons to 13, the longest across North America’s four major professional sports. Despite how 2023 has turned out, Mr. Rodgers sees better times ahead, beginning with his return next year.

“I felt like when I came here I got a renewed passion for the game,” Mr. Rodgers said, adding, “I feel like I can play more years and I can be effective in my 40s, which is crazy because I thought I’d be sitting on a couch somewhere. I want to be a starter at 40 and at 41 and see what I can get out of this body.”

The Jets’ offense, ranked last in the league at 255 yards per game, has been a mess without Mr. Rodgers. New York’s four rushing touchdowns and nine passing touchdowns are the fewest in the NFL. Their total quarterback rating of 25.2 is also the worst in the league, according to ESPN.

Nonetheless, Mr. Rodgers endorsed the potential of his teammates like WR Garrett Wilson, RB Breece Hall, LB C.J. Mosley, CB Sauce Gardner, DE Quinnen Williams, and others. “I believe in our guys,” Mr. Rodgers said. “It’s not a situation where we have to rebuild. We need to reload a little bit and there will be some tough decisions. But I like the pieces we have in place. I think the future is bright.”

Mr. Rodgers also delivered a vote of confidence to the embattled head coach, Robert Saleh, who has come under fire after the Jets’ poor showing at Miami. “He’s a fantastic coach,” Mr. Rodgers said. “He’s got the right stuff. What you emphasize is what you’re going to get and I think he emphasizes the right things; how to be professional.”

Mr. Rodgers ventured that injuries to key players, especially along the offensive line, have hurt the Jets and led to Mr. Wilson’s struggles. The former second-overall pick has been sacked 46 times and thrown 8 touchdown passes against 7 interceptions. Mr. Wilson suffered a concussion against the Dolphins and his status for this week is uncertain.

“We’ve had a lot of different pieces up front and that’s made it difficult for the quarterback throughout the year,” Mr. Rodgers said. “You can blame whoever you want to blame. But I’d wager to guess things would look a little bit different with some consistency in guys staying healthy up front and me playing quarterback and I look forward to showing that next year.”