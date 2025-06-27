ACLU Files Class Action Lawsuit To Bypass Supreme Court Decision on Birthright Citizenship

Groups opposed to Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship are attempting to find new avenues to block it.

Exploiting a possible loophole in Supreme Court decision that limits sweeping universal injunctions against President Trump’s executive orders, the American Civil Liberties Union and immigrants rights’ advocates are now filing a class action suit against President Trump’s plan to restrict birthright citizenship.

The lawsuit charges the Trump administration with flouting the Constitution, congressional intent, and longstanding Supreme Court precedent and requests an emergency restraining order preventing the executive order from being enforced.

The case is filed in the United States District Court in New Hampshire on behalf of a proposed class of babies subject to the executive order, and their parents.

“Every court to have looked at this cruel order agrees that it is unconstitutional,” deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project Cody says in a press release. “The Supreme Court’s decision did not remotely suggest otherwise, and we are fighting to make sure President Trump cannot trample on the citizenship rights of a single child.”

The same organizations filed a similar suit in January — in the same court — on behalf of a group of babies born on U.S. soil who will be denied citizenship under the order. The court issued a ruling protecting them and that case is pending at the First Circuit Court of Appeals, with oral argument set for August 1. The new case seeks protection for all families in the country, filling the gaps that may be left by the existing litigation.

In a split decision on Friday, the Supreme Court handed President Trump a win by limiting lower court judges issuing sweeping nationwide injunctions against his executive orders.

In a 6-3 ruling, the justices say lower courts can be blocked from issuing an injunction that is broader than necessary. The court’s three liberals dissented.

Several federal district court judges placed a nationwide stay on Mr. Trump’s executive order on birthrights and the Supreme Court said the lower courts had overstepped their authority without deciding on the constitutionality of the actual order.

The ACLU’s suit attempts to circumvent the issue the Supreme Court decided.

her dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor left the door open for class action suits as an “important tool to provide broad relief to lawless Government conduct.” But she noted that it is not a perfect substitute for a universal injunction due to the suits involving high costs and the hurdle of class certification.

But Justice Samuel Alito warned about that avenue in a concurring opinion on Monday. “District courts should not view today’s decision as an invitation to certify nationwide classes.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s own concurring opinion also said today’s decision will require district courts to follow proper legal procedures when awarding relief under class action lawsuits. “Most significantly, district courts can no longer award preliminary nationwide or classwide relief except when such relief is legally authorized,” Justice Kavanaugh warned.