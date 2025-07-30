Keegan Bradley’s early confirmation that LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau will join the United States Ryder Cup team this September should help ease concerns about his leadership as captain when the Americans take on Europe this September at Bethpage Black.

It’s a bold move that not only solidifies Mr. DeChambeau’s spot on the roster but also validated Mr. Bradley’s controversial selection. “I think it made a statement that ‘I want to win this thing, and it doesn’t matter about LIV or politics,” Ryder Cup historian Hank Gola told the New York Sun. “It avoided any potential controversy by saying ‘this is how it’s going to be, and that’s it.’”

Mr. Bradley made the announcement after Scottie Scheffler won his fourth major championship at the 153rd British Open at Royal Portrush. Mr. Scheffler has clinched a spot on the American team, but Mr. DeChambeau made his own statement shooting, 17-under par over his final 54 holes.

“Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup,” Mr. Bradley wrote in a text to Sports Illustrated. “He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.”

Mr. DeChambeau proved that in Northern Ireland. After an opening round 78, he stormed up the leaderboard with rounds of 65-68-64, prompting Mr. Bradlety’s endorsement.

“It was going to be a no-brainer anyway,” said Mr. Gola, author of the recently released Ryder Cup Rivals: The Fiercest Battles for Golf’s Holy Grail. “He deserves to be on the team. He’s one of the best American players without any doubt.”

The top six finishers in the Ryder Cup points standings automatically qualify for the U.S. team. Mr. DeChambeau currently stands fifth, but as a member of LIV Golf he can no longer earn any more points and could fall out of the top six. Mr. Bradley will fill out his 12-man roster with six captain’s picks to be announced after the Tour Championship next month. Only, Mr. Scheffler has currently compiled enough points to clinch a spot.

It’s a shrewd move by Mr. Bradley to commit to Mr. DeChambeau. A different captain is selected a year before each Ryder Cup and is normally awarded to a long-standing member of the PGA Tour, who is in his late 40s or 50s. Zach Johnson, the 2023 Captain, was 47. Steve Stricker, the 2021 Captain was 54.

Mr. Bradley seemed a curious choice when he was named last year. The winner of eight tour events, including the 2011 PGA Championship, was age 38 when selected and not among the most popular players on tour.

But the New Englander, who played collegiately at St. John’s, has played the Black on countless occasions and knows the competitive spirit of the region. Mr. DeChambeau, who has attracted a young legion of followers on his YouTube platform, should thrive in that atmosphere.

When asked what he would bring to the U.S. squad, Mr. DeChambeau said, “I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that’s going to be rooting for Team USA.”

Past U.S. Captains kept the roster plans a tightly guarded secret until an official announcement. In breaking form, Mr. Bradley not only galvanizes Mr. DeChambeau’s legion of YouTube followers, but it also quiets any controversy about whether the captain is open to adding a LIV Golfer to the squad.

Mr. DeChambeau is the only LIV Golfer with a realistic shot of making the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Brooks Koepka, a Captain’s pick on the 2023 Ryder Cup squad, is off form and missed the cut at the British Open.

Behind Mr. Scheffler at No.1, the other current top six automatic qualifiers are Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Mr. DeChambeau, and Harris English. The next five are Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Mr. Bradley, Maverick McNealy and Brian Harman. Mr. Bradley could pick himself and become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

PGA Tour players have through the first two rounds of the FedEx Cup to add more Ryder Cup points.

The U.S. will try to regain the Cup after losing to Europe 16 ½ to 11 ½ in 2023 in Italy. The U.S. won on home soil in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., and 2021 at Whistling Straits. Europe has won eight of the 11 matches since Brookline. Mr. DeChambeau was on the winning team in 2021 and also played in the 2018 Matches when the U.S. lost in France. His Ryder Cup record is 2-3-1.