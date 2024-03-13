Ailing Ace: Yankee Dreams for October Depend on the Health of Gerrit Cole’s Arm

The New York Yankees are getting an early reminder how fragile their hopes of winning a 28th World Series can be after the emergence of troubling health news involving slugger Aaron Judge and American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.

Both superstars underwent an MRI this week to determine the causes of their discomfort. The news is as good as can be expected for Mr. Judge, who is suffering from soreness in his abdomen. The MRI showed no structural damage and Mr. Judge said on Tuesday he is “pretty sure” he’ll be ready for Opening Day.

Mr. Cole, meanwhile, seems certain to miss, at a minimum, the opener at Houston on March 28, though there was no definitive announcement about his MRI results. The test was conducted on Monday on his right pitching elbow, which has not recovered from his two extended outings this spring.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters at Tampa on Tuesday that “it’s going to be a couple of days until everybody weighs in on it.” That’s an ominous sign that Mr. Cole’s elbow problem is more than minor.

The Yankees manager admitted it “would be difficult” for Mr. Cole to get the proper strength build-up for Opening Day, meaning a decision must be made on who will take the mound against the hated Astros, who came within one game of a championship last season while the Yankees floundered in mediocrity.

The likely candidate is Marcus Stroman, who signed a two-year $37 million free agent contract to join the Yankees this season. The Long Island native, who spent two seasons with the Mets, tossed 53 pitches during four no-hit innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday at Dunedin.

Earlier this spring, Mr. Stroman told the YES Network he was eager to pitch on a big stage as a Yankee. “The added pressure, the added lights is something I want to be around,” he said. “I think it brings the best out of you as a competitor.”

Mr. Cole is expected to anchor the Yankees starting rotation, but he has pitched just twice this spring. He threw 39 pitches over two innings during his Grapefruit League debut on March 1. He also pitched in a simulated game on March 7, throwing an estimated 50 pitches. If this setback causes him to be out two or three weeks, he’ll essentially have to start spring training all over again when cleared to return.

The uncertainty surrounding Mr. Cole’s health renewed discussion of whether the Yankees need to sign another quality starter. USA Today reports that the Yankees have renewed discussions on a trade for Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease, while making it clear prized prospect Spencer Jones is off-limits. Mr. Cease has made 109 career starts. Free agent starters Blake Snell, the 2023 National League Cy Young winner, and veteran lefty Jordan Montgomery — a former Yankee — remain available.

Mr. Cole signed a 9-year $324 million contract in December 2019 and has been a paragon of durability with the Yankees, having pitched no fewer than 30 starts in all three of his non-COVID 19 years in pinstripes. The fact his MRI results remain a secret is ominous. Losing him for the season or an extended period would create a dark cloud over the opening of a promising season.

“I’m hoping for the best news,” Mr. Judge said Tuesday. “Even if it’s him being out a couple of weeks, whatever it is. I’ll take that over anything more.”

Mr. Judge took part in defensive drills on Tuesday and told reporters in Tampa he expects to resume hitting later this week. He began feeling discomfort in his abdomen about a week ago, he said. It primarily impacts his follow-through when he swings the bat.

“We ran tests. Everything comes back good,” Mr. Judge said. “A little banged up. The most important thing is opening day, and I’d rather take some days now and be smart about it.”

Mr. Judge, who missed 56 games last year with injuries, said the discomfort could be a byproduct of trying to prepare for the season after the Yankees were 82-80 a year ago and missed the playoffs. “I just think just from swinging from November all the way until now every single day kind of gets some wear and tear on it,” he said.

Mr. Judge, who has belted 257 home runs in seven full major-league seasons, is projected to team with the newly acquired Juan Soto, giving the Yankees potentially the best hitting duo in the majors.