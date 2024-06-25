Alex Jones’ Infowars Faces Imminent Liquidation as Bankruptcy Trustee Plans To Dismantle

A bankruptcy court trustee vows to liquidate Alex Jones’ Infowars business assets to pay his staggering $1.5 billion debt to the families of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims.

Christopher Murray publicly declared on Monday in an “emergency” motion that he will “conduct an orderly wind-down” of Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, and “liquidate its inventory.”

Lawyers representing a Sandy Hook family petitioned a Texas Judge to compel the company to turn certain assets over to the families to satisfy the debt, prompting the motion. Mr. Murray did not provide a timeline for liquidation.

Despite declaring bankruptcy in 2022, Mr. Jones has still broadcasted on Infowars and will carry on regardless of Infowars’ fate.

“Infowars is hard to kill, and I’m hard to shut down,” he said in a video on X. “Infowars is only this building, and equipment, and our great crew. They can go anywhere. I can work anywhere. They are not shutting anything down.”

“Just sit back and watch the next few days, the next week or so, and I’ll be able to tell you what’s really going on here,” he said.

Mr. Jones also said earlier this month that while Infowars may shut down, it would still be “just the beginning of my fight against tyranny,” according to the Independent.

Mr. Murray has urged the bankruptcy judge, Christopher Lopez, to stay the Sandy Hook families’ petition to collect payments from Mr. Jones since this would disrupt his plans to close Free Speech Systems.

“The Trustee seeks this Court’s intervention to prevent a value-destructive money grab and allow an orderly process to take its course,” he said.

Judge Lopez originally declared Mr. Jones guilty of defamation in 2021 after he used his Infowars platform to label the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax and issued slanderous statements about the families and the shooting.

The families have also demanded that Mr. Jones’ social media accounts be included in the liquidation, arguing that his followers on X are “no different than a customer list of any other liquidating business.”

On June 2, lawyers from some of the Sandy Hook families initially filed a motion to force Mr. Jones to stop reorganizing his company and liquidate his assets.

Attorneys said on behalf of the families that there was “no prospect of a confirmable plan of reorganization, and has failed to demonstrate any hope of beginning to satisfy the Connecticut Families’ claims,” the New York Sun reported.

This was never about the money for us,” a Co-Founder of Sandy Hook Promise, Nicole Hockley, told the Daily Beast.

“Taking money is the only way we can hurt Alex Jones. And I think every family is happy to see him hurt, even if only financially,” she added.