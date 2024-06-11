InfoWars Host Alex Jones’ ‘Final Performance’ May Come Ahead of Court Hearing Friday

Since the latest turn in InfoWars host Alex Jones’s bankruptcy case began in June, he has been making ‘emergency broadcasts’ on InfoWars, warning of the coming end to the conspiratorial conservative news outlet.

InfoWars host Alex Jones may be forced to liquidate his stake in his company as soon as Friday, when a judge is set to decide whether or not he will have to liquidate millions of dollars in assets in order to pay at least part the $1.5 billion he owes to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

In 2021, Mr. Jones was found to be liable for the defamation of the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, with Judge Christopher Lopez ruling that Mr. Jones owed the families some $1.5 billion in damages.

Mr. Jones had long claimed that the families were crisis actors and that the shooting was an elaborate “hoax,” one of many claims Mr. Jones has made on InfoWars over the years without evidence.

Mr. Jones’s years of broadcasting defamatory statements about the families caught up to him in the 2021 ruling. Since then, Mr. Jones has been trying to find ways around the $1.5 billion sum he owes.

In 2022, Mr. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allowed him to continue to operate InfoWars and hock supplements from his soapbox while he attempted to reorganize the business and drum up cash.

Because of the bankruptcy filing, however, none of the Sandy Hook families have received a dime from Mr. Jones. In 2023, the families warned that Mr. Jones’s efforts had fallen “woefully short.”

On June 2, lawyers for some of the Sandy Hook families filed a motion to force Mr. Jones to abandon his efforts to reorganize the company and to instead move to liquidate his assets.

Attorneys for the families wrote that there is “no prospect of a confirmable plan of reorganization, and has failed to demonstrate any hope of beginning to satisfy the Connecticut Families’ claims.”

Last week, Mr. Jones’s lawyers wrote in a filing that there was “no reasonable prospect for a successful reorganization” and that the only option left to Mr. Jones was to file for Chapter Seven bankruptcy, which would see Mr. Jones’s assets, including his stake in InfoWars, sold off to pay his debts.

Mr. Jones has already been directed to sell some of his assets aside from InfoWars, like his approximately $2.8 million ranch, which accounts for about one third of his estimated total assets.

The bankruptcy court overseeing the case in Texas ruled last week that Mr. Jones could continue to operate InfoWars’s parent company, Free Speech Systems, until Friday.

In one of these broadcasts, Mr. Jones appeared to break into tears during the show, saying that “This may be my final performance.”

During another show, Mr. Jones called on his fans to surround the company’s building to prevent the court from liquidating the assets, claiming that “At the end of the day, we’re going to beat these people.”

Attorneys for the families have referenced these broadcasts in court filings, saying that “they undermine the ability of a trustee to carry out any liquidation of Jones’ estate” and that “Jones’ threats to undermine this court’s orders should not be condoned.”

Though attorneys for Mr. Jones have put forth multiple plans for his bankruptcy, all of which have been rejected by the families, Judge Lopez has given the two parties until Friday to come to an agreement for the company’s bankruptcy.

If the families and Mr. Jones do not reach an agreement by Friday, the case will be sent back to the state courts where the initial defamation case was heard.

In a statement, an attorney for some of the families, Chris Mattei, said that Mr. Jones is on the “brink of justice” and that the “Connecticut families have fought for years to hold him responsible no matter the cost and at great personal peril.”

“Their steadfast focus on meaningful accountability, and not just money, is what has now brought him to the brink of justice in the way that matters most,” Mr. Mattei said.