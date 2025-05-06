Alleged Killer Luigi Mangione’s ‘Fans’ Boost His Legal Fund to $1 Million as They Plan a Rally for His Birthday

A crowdsourced fundraiser for UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione has surpassed $1 million in donations from the public to cover the costs of his upcoming murder trial.

As of Tuesday, which is also Mr. Mangione’s 27th birthday, the GiveSendGo campaign launched by The December 4th Legal Fund has received nearly 29,000 separate donations with the fund now standing at $1,037,604, inching closer to the set goal of $1.5 million.

Many of the donors on Tuesday appear to have donated $27, in honor of his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, and the legend Mr. Luigi Nicholas Mangione. I hope you know how loved and supported you are…” reads a message from one anonymous donor who donated the same amount as his age.

“Happy 27th Birthday Lulu! My only wish right now is for you to be happy and free again and I won’t stop until you’re back at home with the people who love you the most,” read a message from a $27 donor listed as Anita Morocho. Your kind heart and brilliant mind does not go unnoticed by us. You inspire me everyday, I hope you know this. Wishing you only the best, as always.”

Officials for the D4 Legal Fund say that the donation milestone signifies a social movement against the political and health care systems in America.

“Surpassing the one-million-dollar benchmark represents a step forward in pursuing justice for Mr. Mangione, it also shows how the fund has become one of the few uncensored public forums for people in America to share their grievances with our lethal for-profit healthcare system and the indefensible economic and political order that has imposed it upon us,” reads a statement from D4 posted on the fundraiser page.

The legal fund also announced on X that there would be a public event held in Battery Park at lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the suspect’s birthday.

“Things are looking UP on May 6,” reads the post. “Let’s show that his support is sky high,”

Last month, Mr. Mangione pled not guilty during an appearance at a federal court in New York.

His defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, alleged during the hearing that the federal government had been listening in on Mr. Mangione’s phone calls with his defense team, and had handed over the tapes to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“We were just informed by state court prosecutors that they were eavesdropping on his attorney calls,” Ms. Agnifilo told the judge. “They said it was inadvertent that they listened to a call between Mangione and me. I am the lead attorney.”

Mr. Mangione, who also faces gun possession and other charges in Pennsylvania was extradited to New York in late December and brought to court with great fanfare as he entered flanked by police officers.