Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges, Faces Death Penalty If Convicted

Prosecutors have agreed that Mr. Mangione, who also faces gun possession charges in Pennsylvania, and terrorism charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will be tried in New York state court first.

The Ivy League graduate, Luigi Mangione, accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a street in midtown Manhattan last December, pleaded not guilty to the four count indictment brought by federal prosecutors. Attorney general Pam Bondi has asked prosecutors to seek the death penalty if Mr. Mangione is convicted of the charges.

“Not guilty,” he said to the judge.

Mr. Mangione was walked into the courtroom from a side door, in handcuffs. He was wearing a tan prison jumpsuit and was sporting a new, short haircut. It was a stark contrast to his prior court appearances where he wrote a preppy outfit complete with a crew-necked sweater, collared shirt and loafers (with no socks).

When Mr. Mangione entered the courtroom, a crowd of about 20, largely female supporters from the public audibly gasped.

His defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, complained that she’d found out the federal government had been eavesdropping on Mr. Mangione’s phone calls with his defense team, and had handed over the tapes to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The judge, Margaret Garnett, told prosecutors she wanted a letter from them assuring her that Mr. Mangione had been given access to a secure line.

Ms. Agnifilo also said she’s moving to have Mr. Mangione’s federal trial held first since it’s a death penalty case. Currently, his state trial is set to begin first.

As the Sun reported, a grand jury indicted Mr. Mangione on four federal charges last week, including murder through the use of a firearm, which carries a maximum sentence of death, two counts of stalking and a gun offense. Prosecutors filed a notice ahead of Friday’s arraignment, confirming that they intend to seek the death penalty.

Mr. Mangione’s defense team, led by Karen Friedman Agnifilo, called Ms. Bondi’s decision to seek the death penalty “political stunt” when she filed a motion asking the judge to block the death penalty for her client last week, arguing the attorney general had violated Mr.Mangione’s due process rights, has disregarded proper legal protocol by publicly announcing her desire for the death penalty, and thus prejudiced the jury pool. Ms. Agnifilo also criticized Ms. Bondi’s call for the death penalty as intended to please President Trump, and disregarding of the fact that her client is innocent until proven guilty.

Mr. Mangione, who also faces an eleven count indictment in state court, where he is charged with terrorism, is accused of killing Brian Thompson, a Minnesota father of two, who was a senior executive at the UnitedHealth Group, the country’s largest health insurance company, last December. Mr. Thompson was visiting New York on business and was on his way to an investor conference in the early morning hours, when Mr. Mangione allegedly shot him from behind on a midtown sidewalk, in front of the New York Hilton.

The alleged assassin, a tech enthusiast who comes from an influential real estate family in Towson, Maryland, outside Baltimore, and was his high school’s valedictorian before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Pennsylvania, allegedly fled New York City on a bicycle, riding through Central Park, within hours of the shooting.

After a five-day manhunt, during which surveillance pictures of the suspect were circulated on national media and flooded the internet, Mr. Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where an employee called the police after a customer had recognized the young man, who had removed his face mask to eat.

According to police reports, Mr. Mangione carried a 9-millimeter 3D-printed handgun, two ammunition magazines, multiple live cartridges, a homemade silencer, and a fake New Jersey drivers license, which he is believed to have used to check into a hostel in Manhattan’s Bloomingdale neighborhood where he stayed before he murdered the executive.

Mr. Mangione, who also faces gun possession and other charges in Pennsylvania, which means he has three separate indictments in three jurisdictions, was extradited to New York in late December and brought to court with great fanfare by a phalanx of law enforcement officers. New York federal and state prosecutors have agreed that his state case will be tried first.

Mr. Mangione’s next court appearance will be at Manhattan criminal court and is scheduled for June 26.