The New York Sun

Join
National

Alleged Leader of High-End Prostitution Ring, Catering To D.C., Boston Suburbs, Expected To Plead Guilty

It was ‘built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to a wealthy and well-connected clientele,’ a federal attorney said.

Via YouTube
The Acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Joshua S. Levy, at a news conference regarding the high-end sex ring. Via YouTube
MAGGIE HRONCICH
MAGGIE HRONCICH

A woman accused of operating a high-end sex ring that catered to powerful clients in the Boston and Washington, D.C. areas is expected to plead guilty on Friday, nearly a year after the brothel network was busted by federal authorities. 

Court filings indicate that the woman, Han Lee, “intends to enter a guilty plea as to the charges lodged against her” at a hearing scheduled for September 27 at a federal district court in Boston. Ms. Lee is the accused leader and organizer of a trio that federal prosecutors said operated “an interstate prostitution network” with brothels in Cambridge and Watertown, Massachusetts, in addition to Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia. Another defendant, Junmyung Lee, has a plea hearing set for October 30, while the third, James Lee, has a pretrial conference scheduled for October 29.

The trio is accused by prosecutors of renting high-end apartment complexes to use as brothels to “persuade, induce and entice women — primarily Asian women — to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution” since at least July 2020. Prosecutors said the brothel operators allegedly advertised the women on two websites, where “sex buyers” would need to be verified by providing their names, contact information, employer, and references. The brothels would provide customers with a “menu” of available women, sexual acts offered, and prices, which were anywhere from $350 to $600 an hour. 

Ms. Lee is identified as being the head of the prostitution ring, while the other two worked for her, in the affidavit, meaning that she allegedly recruited women to engage in sex, dropped off supplies, paid for rent and utilities, and “concealed over one million dollars in prostitution proceeds.” Investigators found items indicating that Ms. Lee had “lavish and extravagant spending habits,” the affidavit notes, adding that despite not being legitimately employed her apartment was full of luxury brand items including Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo. 

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to a wealthy and well-connected clientele,” an acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy, said in a press conference announcing that the sex ring had been busted. 

“According to the charging documents the buyers who made up this ring hail from an array of professions, they are doctors, they are lawyers, they’re accountants, they’re elected officials, they are executives at high-tech companies and pharmaceutical companies , they’re military officers, government contractors, professors, scientists,” he aid. “Pick a profession, they’re probably represented in this case.” 

A group of the sex customers in Massachusetts has been fighting in court to keep their identities shielded from the public and the press, asking Massachusetts’ highest court earlier this month to keep their “show cause hearings” private, as Reuters reported, as several news groups have been pushing to make the hearings public given the significant public interest in the case. 

Both federal prosecutors and Ms. Lee’s defense attorney, when reached by the Sun, declined to comment. 

MAGGIE HRONCICH
MAGGIE HRONCICH

Ms. Hroncich is from Pittsburgh and a graduate of Hillsdale College. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Federalist, and The Daily Signal.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use