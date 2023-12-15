An NFL Firing Spree Gives Bill Belichick Options if He Leaves the Patriots 

The head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, spent much of this week deflecting questions about his job status after a report in The Athletic claimed that the team’s owner, Robert Kraft. decided a month ago to part ways with the New England coach following the Patriot’’ 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

Mr. Belichick, who has won six titles as a head coach, will prowl the sidelines as his Patriots play host to the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday. This week, he deflected persistent questions from the press by saying only, “I’m getting ready for Kansas City.”

With a 3-10 record, New England is in the midst of its third losing season in four years, prompting speculation about the job security of the winningest active coach in the National Football League. Their play this year is a far cry from the team’s performance during its glory years, when Mr. Belichick and his quarterback, Tom Brady, forged a record-breaking partnership.

There has been no confirmation that Mr. Kraft and Mr. Belichick, who has one year remaining on his contract, have engaged in discussions about the coach’s future. It’s more likely the two men will wait until the end of this disappointing season to decide on Mr. Belichick, who has ruled the roost in New England for 24 years.

If Mr. Belichick departs, New England will have options to replace him. Something like 10 teams could be looking for a new head coach during the offseason. The Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley on Friday after an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Los Angeles Raiders Thursday night. Mr. Staley was 24-24 with the Chargers, including a 5-9 record this year. The Carolina Panthers and Raiders have already fired their head coaches.

The report of Mr. Belichick’s impending dismissal comes after the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7 to end a five-game losing streak defined by putrid offensive production. If the Patriots somehow finish strong in their final four games — they play the Chiefs, Broncos, Bills, and Jets — it will be difficult to push Mr. Belichick out the door if he does not want to leave.

There has not been this much controversy about a potential coaching change since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 and fired Tom Landry after 29 years and two Super Bowl crowns. Mr. Belichick is the NFL’s longest-tenured coach and leads all active headmen in regular-season wins with 301 and post-season wins at 31. The Patriots, though, have failed to qualify for the playoffs three times since their last Super Bowl victory in 2018.

A frustrated Patriots Nation appears to be processing mixed emotions about the potential end of a halcyon era. The Patriots appear in need of a top to bottom rebuild, and Mr. Belichick, 71, could be ready to retire or start fresh in some capacity with another franchise closer to contention.

The views of a long-time Patriots fan who lives at Chicago, Logan Schneider, is typical of many Patriots fans. “I’m ambivalent,” he says. “It’s hard to fire him because of all he has accomplished. But I wouldn’t mind a fresh start with a new coach and a new quarterback who can run the new coach’s system. It’s good when a new coach comes in with a new quarterback so they can build something on their own.”

If Mr. Belichick does leave New England, one hopes that his resignation is more respectful than the end of his one-day stint as the head coach of the New York Jets in 1999 when he took his leave by writing on a piece of paper he was resigning “as the HC of the NYJ.” When Mr. Belichick’s era as the Patriots coach does end, there will likely be a celebration of his legendary career rather than an ugly divorce.

If Mr. Belichick wants to continue coaching, he won’t struggle to find a job. A new ownership group in Washington will likely part ways with Ron Rivera after four seasons, including a 4-9 record this year. Todd Bowles is said to be on the hot seat at Tampa Bay, though the Buccaneers are tied for the lead in the NFC South at 6-7. The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are also 6-7 and their coaches, Arthur Smith and Dennis Allen respectively, could be out if their teams finish poorly. Matt Eberflus could be in trouble in Chicago, where the Bears are 5-8.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay last year debated whether he wanted to return as head coach for this season. He could decide to take a sabbatical if the Rams, at a middling 6-7, fail to make the playoffs for a second straight year.

Mr. Belichick leaving New England, though, would top all of these departures for sheer drama. He might be ready to change from crusty coach to comedian. In a marked contrast with the dour attitude he portrays with the press, Mr. Belichick flashed a more personable side during an appearance on the College GameDay television program last week, donning a 1962 Navy helmet before waving his fist in the air and chanting “Go Navy. Beat Army.”

In possible sign that the coaching maestro could be at peace despite this most trying of seasons, Mr. Belichick opened his press conference in New England on Friday by smiling and asking reporters— “Get your Christmas shopping done?”