Arizona County Experiences Issues With Ballot Printers, Voters Leaving Due to Long Lines

Issues with electric poll books and ballot printers contributed to long lines, which reportedly led to voters leaving the polling centers at Apache County.

Several polling stations at Apache County, Arizona, encountered issues with their ballot-on-demand printers that led to voters leaving due to long wait times.

As voters went to the polls on Tuesday, the Navajo Nation president, Buu Nygren, posted on Facebook that voters were being turned away due to the issues.

The Navajo Nation runs through parts of Apache County.

A spokesman for Mr. Nygren, George Hardeen, said poll watchers observed “long lines” and voters leaving due to the wait times. He said officials were working to extend hours for voting in the county.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office also said on Tuesday that there were issues with electronic poll books at Apache County. However, they added that poll officials were given paper ballots to use as a backup that voters could use to cast their ballots.

President Biden won Apache County in 2020, which was attributed to helping him become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.

Cambria County, Pennsylvania, also had issues with its voting machines that led to polling hours being extended to 10 p.m. And at Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, one polling station was shut down for about two hours due to computer issues. Local election officials say about 100 people were given emergency ballots to fill out by hand.

The FBI also said polling stations in several states had received bomb threats, which “appear to originate from Russian email domains.” However, it said, “None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far.”

Two polling stations at Fulton County, Georgia, were evacuated after they received bomb threats.

The Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, said Russia’s alleged “mischief” is evidence “they don’t want us to have a smooth, fair, and accurate election.”