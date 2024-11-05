‘Software Malfunction’ Prevents Voting Machines From Scanning Ballots in Pennsylvania County

Just hours after polls opened in the key state of Pennsylvania, voters in Cambria County were experiencing issues while trying to cast their ballots on Election Day.

On Tuesday morning, social media users began complaining of issues with voting machines in Cambria, Pennsylvania. One user on X, Shawn Sikora, wrote, “Cambria county Pennsylvania, voting machines are not scanning and we are being told to drop them in a lock box and they will scan them later. What the hell is going on.”

The Pennsylvania Department of State said it was in contact with local officials. In a post on X, the department said voters are “continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning.”

“We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Cambria County solicitor, Ron Repak, said a “software malfunction” had “prevented voters from scanning their ballots.” He noted a court extended voting hours in the county till 10 p.m.

Mr. Repak said, “No one should be turned away from the polls if they wish to cast their vote. Cambria County Board of Elections took measures to have IT specialists called to review the software issue. There is a process in place for issues of this nature. All completed ballots will be accepted, secured, and counted by the Board of Elections.”

He said precincts have “express” voting machines, and people can cast paper ballots.

With Pennsylvania likely a major state in deciding the outcome of the election, any issues with voting or voting processes are likely to receive a lot of attention. And the Republican National Committee joined Cambria County in seeking to extend the voting hours.

The chairman of the RNC, Michael Whatley, acknowledged there were delays in Cambria County but urged voters to stay in line. He said, “We need you to fill out your ballot in full and deliver it. Our Pennsylvania lawyers are all over this issue and will ensure fairness and accuracy in the process.”