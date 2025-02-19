As Massage Therapists Line Up Against Justin Tucker, Ravens Eye Kicking Prospects at NFL Combine

The NFL Combine begins next weekend at Indianapolis and expect the Baltimore Ravens to pay close attention to the place kickers invited to display their skills in preparation for the upcoming draft. The Ravens will likely be in the market for a kicker as the list of massage therapists accusing Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior continues to grow.

According to the Baltimore Banner, seven more massage therapists are alleging the Ravens’ place-kicker exposed his genitals and brushed some of the therapists’ thighs with his fingers during incidents that took place between 2012 and 2016. It brings the total to 16 women from eight Baltimore area spas that have made similar allegations.

While Mr. Tucker has vehemently denied the allegations, the Ravens have had little comment other than to say, “We take any allegations of this nature seriously.” The NFL also hasn’t had much to say since the initial allegations surfaced on Jan. 30. “The matter remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” a spokesman for the NFL said in a statement.

Mr. Tucker, who married Amanda Bass in 2015 and they share one child, has not been charged with a crime or named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit. Yet, his availability for the entire 2025 season is in serious jeopardy. A player does not have to be charged with a crime or be the subject of a lawsuit for the NFL to issue a suspension for violating the personal conduct policy. The discovery of a pattern of sex offenses and assault is enough for the league to impose a penalty.

In August 2022, the NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games and fined him $5 million after he was accused of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions by 24 women who sued him. Mr. Watson reached financial settlements with 23 women ending the criminal and NFL investigation.

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Chris Canty said the Ravens need to address the situation. “It’s hard to ignore the sheer numbers of accusations when it comes to misconduct during these massage therapy sessions,” Mr. Canty said on ESPN. “We’re now up to 16. It’s an uncomfortable fact pattern. I can’t sit here in good conscience and say that Justin Tucker should be absolved of any blame or any wrongdoing when it comes to all of this. When you have spas in the Baltimore area contesting that they banned you from services … it’s problematic.”

Later Mr. Canty added, “With everything that has come out over the last several weeks around Justin Tucker why is he still a member of the Baltimore Ravens?”

The Ravens might be keeping mum about the allegations against Mr. Tucker, but they’re likely planning for him to be unavailable for at least a portion of the upcoming season. The team might be looking to cut ties with him altogether.

Mr. Tucker, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He signed a four-year $24 million extension in 2022 but endured his worst season last year when he made just 73 percent of his kicks after making 89.1 percent during his 13-year career.

Before the misconduct allegations became public, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Mr. Tucker would be the team’s kicker next season, but that is likely being revisited as the Combine approaches. Kickers invited to the combine include Andres Borregales of Miami, Ryan Fitzgerald of Florida State, Tyler Loop of Arizona, and Ben Sauls of Pittsburgh.

If drafted, kickers are normally taken in the middle to late rounds. The last kicker drafted in the first round was Sebastian Janikowski by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2000. Selected 17th overall out of Florida State, Mr. Janikowski played 18 years, 17 for the Raiders.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will certainly be asked about Mr. Tucker during his mandatory press conference at the Combine, which starts Feb. 27. More than 300 prospects from all positions are invited to showcase their physical and mental skills to the league’s coaches and general managers.

Mr. Tucker, one of the more popular players on the team, called the allegations “unequivocally false” during a lengthy post on X.

“I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much,” he wrote. “It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way. I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session. I would never intend to offend or hurt anyone, ever.”

Given the negative publicity and suspension Mr. Watson received, it will be difficult for the league to absolve Mr. Tucker without any punishment regardless of whether any legal issues develop. Mr. Watson was initially suspended for six games by retired judge Sue L. Robinson, but the NFL demanded a more severe penalty and ultimately agreed on the 11-game suspension. At the time Mr. Harbaugh said the Ravens had a “zero tolerance” policy when it came to such matters.

During Super Bowl week, Commissioner Roger Goodell said he was ‘surprised” by the allegations against Mr. Tucker, adding “We will look into those issues. They’re obviously serious issues.”