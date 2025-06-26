As NCAA Moves Toward Allowing College Athletes To Bet on the Pros, Mental Health Advocates Sound Alarm

‘We’re in a time where college athletes are already facing more distress than other athletes,’ says one expert.

In a significant shift amid the widespread legalization of sports betting, the NCAA Division 1 Council has proposed allowing college athletes and staff members to place wagers on professional sports. While not yet final, the move marks a change in philosophy for college athletics — one that emphasizes education and mental health over strict enforcement.

But Emmett Gill, a former collegiate baseball player and founder of Athlete Talk, a mental health and wellness app, warns that changing the NCAA policy may open doors to mental health issues that colleges aren’t trained to handle.

“My experience in college and even professional athletics is that organizations and schools don’t have a toolbox to address mental health,” Mr. Gill told The New York Sun. “We’re in a time where college athletes are already facing more distress than other athletes, and treating athletes requires specialized training.”

Under current rules, Division 1 athletes, coaches, and administrators are barred from betting on any sports, professional or collegiate. They’re also prohibited from sharing inside information about athletes and teams. Enforcing the existing policy has overwhelmed campus compliance personnel and national enforcement officers. With legal sports betting now permitted in 38 states and Washington, D.C., changes to the NCAA sports betting policy have been discussed in recent years, leading to this latest proposal.

While allowing Division 1 athletes and coaches to bet on pro sports, the NCAA looks to maintain the integrity of its games by continuing to prohibit them from betting or sharing information on college games and teams. “NCAA members have continually maintained that any betting by a student-athlete on his or her own team or own sports in college should continue to result in a permanent loss of any remaining collegiate eligibility,” the statement said.

The negative impact and social ramifications of sports betting could also add to a college athlete’s mental stress. That’s what concerns Mr. Gill, who holds advanced degrees in social work and has worked on mental health initiatives with the NFL and NBA.

“Sports runs on gambling,” Mr. Gill said. “That’s why we protect the sanctity of the games so much. But gambling is one of the pillars of sports now, and the mental toll it takes can’t be ignored.”

In announcing the proposed new policy, the NCAA said the changes will assist mental health practitioners on campuses to receive information and resources to treat problem gambling as an addictive behavior, much like substance abuse, anxiety, depression, and eating disorders. According to the NCAA, the objective is to create a climate where athletes feel safe seeking help without the fear of losing eligibility or their NIL deals.

“Throughout our discussions, the council has remained focused on student-athlete wellness and educating student-athletes about the risks and potentially harmful impacts of betting,” the NCAA said.

Mr. Gill suggests most college clinicians lack the specialized training needed to treat athletes. He used this example: “Is an athlete showing signs of being manic or is he hyped about his sport?” Mr. Gill said. “And how many clinicians have had to provide services for a 6-foot-4 female volleyball player or a basketball player who is on national television several times during a season? There are things on an individual and systems level that I feel people could benefit from specialized training when it comes to mental health in sports. Dealing with the ramifications of sports gambling is one of them.”

Mr. Gill, who spent three years as the director of Student-Athlete Wellness at the University of Texas, said that many schools, particularly smaller colleges and high schools, lack the resources to hire full-time mental health professionals. “That’s just the reality,” he said. “We know from some schools this isn’t a priority.”

He believes the unique pressures of social media in the modern athlete’s experience also need more attention. “Twenty years ago, we were banning athletes from using social media. Now we encourage them to use it, and schools even use it as a marketing tool,” he said. “But in the process, athletes are being exposed to criticism and pressures that can have real mental health consequences.”

The proposed changes to sports betting must be approved by Division II and Division III before formal adoption in October, just in time for the Major League Baseball playoffs and the heart of the National Football League season.

For the NCAA, the real challenge may not lie in regulating the act of sports betting, but in building a support system strong enough to help athletes when their chips fall.