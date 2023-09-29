Assailants Plead Guilty to Assault on Jewish Man at Times Square in 2021

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, the two men face several years in prison, an outcome that the victim of the assault says sends a message that individuals cannot ‘attack a Jew and get a slap-on-the-wrist penalty.

In agreements with prosecutors featuring multi-year prison sentences, two men pleaded guilty in court at New York City on Thursday to assaulting a Jewish man at Times Square in an antisemitic attack outside a pro-Israel rally in 2021.

The victim of the assault, Joseph Borgen, tells the Sun he is “satisfied with the results of the outcome,” adding that he gives District Attorney Bragg credit for “getting heavy jail sentences that send a message” that individuals cannot “attack a Jew and get a slap-on-the-wrist penalty.”

The two men, Mahmoud Musa and Mohammed Othman, were among a group of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who beat the man, Joseph Borgen, as he was exiting the subway.

Under their agreements with prosecutors, both men would are recommended to be sentenced to five years in prison and five years supervised release, Mr. Borgen says.

Musa pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault as a hate crime, while Othman pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted gang assault and to third-degree assault as a hate crime.

Mr. Borgen had exited the Times Square Subway Station on his way to a nearby pro-Israel rally when he was subject to a what prosecutors describe as a “gang assault,” the Sun has reported.

The group of assailants, which prosecutors said included Musa and Othamn, descended upon Mr. Borgen, proceeded to mace, kick, and call him a “dirty Jew.”

In an interview with the Sun on Friday, Mr. Borgen recalled that he “was not wearing any visibly Pro-Israel paraphenalia at the time.”

However, Mr. Borgen said that he was “wearing a yarmulke,” leading him to believe “I was attacked by the activists solely because I was Jewish.”

Waseem Awawdeh, who pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon last April, was also involved in the attack.

Awawdeh was recorded hitting Mr. Borgen with a metal crutch while he lay on the ground. His plea deal faced backlash from Jewish organizations for its leniency and was subsequently increased to 18 months from six months incarceration.

Among the other defendants, Faisal Elezzi also pleaded guilty to assault as a hate crime. The case of a minor, whose name was not released by authorities, is currently underway in Family Court, according to Hamodia.

The assault, Borgen told the Sun, caused damage to his wrist requiring two surgeries and physical therapy.

A New York City criminal court judge, Felicia Mennin, who oversaw Musa, Othman, and Awawdeh’s case, denounced the incident as, “despicable, disgraceful and not how people behave in civilized society.” Judge Mennin had previously rejected prosecutors’ initial, more lenient deal for Awawdeh.