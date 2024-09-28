Technology does not age well. At best, it becomes quirky and nostalgic—a reminder of the feeling of using it when the product was new. Even so, a first-gen iPod is great because of your memories of using it new. You’d never consider using one now.

Tech products exist with an awareness of their inevitable redundancy. Producers and consumers know they are only the newest thing for a short time and within a few years will look outdated or be too slow to run the latest tech. Ever tried to replace a battery on a pair of first-gen AirPods? Few bother because it’s hard and easier just to buy a new pair. Apple would rather make their earbuds thin and comfortable than easily replaceable.

One interesting exception is in wired audio. There are new developments, but the domain is so mature and relatively simple that a great pair of wired headphones will sound as good today as when they were new. The best example of this is the M50X, a staple wired headphone beloved by everyone from university students to DJs and available brand new today exactly as it was when I bought my pair six years ago and when the model was introduced in 2014.

For the unfamiliar, the M50X is ostensibly a professional DJ headphone. It is found in recording booths worldwide but is primarily targeted at the average music-listening consumer. It looks very utilitarian and puts function far ahead of form. Rather than having a flat, neutral sound, it has a noticeable V-curve, making the treble higher, bass lower, and your music more fun. Though it runs best through a DAC and AMP, it can run powerfully from a dongle on your phone and comes in a range of colors alongside the classic all black.

What makes them great is the build quality. I have used my pair consistently for over six years. They have been moved across several countries, rained on, windswept, dropped, and otherwise used without a gingerly touch, and they are still superb. The solid parts are made from tough materials, and unlike the soft parts of many Bluetooth headphones, all of them on the M50X are easily replaceable. New cups take less than five minutes to install and are very inexpensive. Though the paint on the headband flakes off after a while, 15 minutes, eight removed screws, and a cheap replacement band remedy this.

They aren’t the best-sounding wired headphones on the market, nor are they the most interesting or pretty. If you like the convenience of Bluetooth, then the inevitable redundancy is a necessary cost. But if you want a great, reliable pair that you can listen to for years to come, they are hard to beat.