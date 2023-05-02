Authorities Widen Manhunt for Mexican National Accused of Killing Five in Texas

According to immigration authorities, the suspect has been deported from America at least four times since 2009.

The man suspected of killing five people in Texas is on the run, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has “zero leads” on his location, officials said Tuesday. According to immigration authorities, the suspect has been deported from America at least four times since 2009.

Francisco Oropesa allegedly killed five people Friday, including a 9-year-old boy, at Cleveland, Texas, and has been missing since. The FBI said he is considered armed and dangerous. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they are not aware of how Mr. Oropesa has been able to re-enter America after being deported.

The Houston Bureau of the FBI announced Sunday that there is a joint reward of up to $80,000 for any information that would help in the arrest of Mr. Oropesa. A FBI special agent, James Smith, told reporters on Sunday he can “guarantee” the suspect contacted friends after the attack, but they don’t know who his friends are just yet.

A manhunt is on for Francisco Oropesa, who is accused of fatally shooting five of his neighbors April 28, 2023, at Cleveland, Texas. FBI via AP

“We don’t know where he is. We do not have any tips right now as to where he may be,” Mr. Smith said. “Right now, we’re just running into dead ends.”

There are more than 250 law enforcement officers searching for Mr. Oropesa, the Houston FBI Bureau announced. It also said it is working alongside agencies from across the state, the country, and even across the border in its search for the suspect.

“Francisco Oropesa could be anywhere,” the FBI tweeted. “We’re leaving no stone unturned.”

Mr. Oropesa allegedly opened fire on Friday night after three neighbors asked him to stop shooting his rifle near their house. One of the neighbors, Wilson Garcia, said they “respectfully” asked Mr. Oropesa to shoot farther away but that he refused by saying he was entitled to do whatever he wanted on his property.

Mr. Garcia returned to his house and called the police five times before Mr. Oropesa showed up on his front porch and began firing. There were about 10 people in the house at the time, local police confirmed.

Mr. Garcia’s wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, and his 9-year-old son, Daniel Enrique Laso, died. Two other women died while shielding Mr. Garcia’s 2-year-old daughter and one-month-old son. All of the victims were from Honduras, officials confirmed.

Sheriff Greg Capers of San Jacinto County said he believes authorities had recovered the AR-15 Mr. Oropesa used in the shooting, but he cautioned that the suspect may have other weapons.

Mr. Oropesa’s current immigration status is unknown. He was first removed by an immigration judge in March 2009, an ICE source told CNN. Yet, at an “unknown time and location,” Mr. Oropesa “unlawfully” re-entered America. He was removed several times by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations since then: in September 2009, January 2012, and July 2016.

Officials don’t know how long he had been in America since his last deportation. The ICE has not responded to the Sun’s request for comment.

The Texas governor, Greg Abbot, said Saturday that he will offer a $50,000 reward for any information on “the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants.” He also said he will work with the state and local officials to ensure they have the resources they need to “respond to this horrific crime.”

Mr. Abbot’s statement received backlash for pointing out the victims’ immigration status. During a press conference Sunday, Mr. Capers said he doesn’t care if the 9-year-old victim was in America illegally. “He was in my county,” Mr. Capers said. “Five people died in my county, and that is where my heart is — in my county, protecting my people to the best of our ability.”

In addition, a spokeswoman for Mr. Abbott, Renae Eze, released a statement to local state news retracting the comment about the immigration status of the victims. “We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal,” the statement said.

The FBI Houston Bureau said Sunday that as families of the victims begin to make funeral arrangements, no press is allowed at the funeral home. “The victims’ families ask that you please not approach them as they are walking in/out of the funeral home or at their respective homes,” the FBI said.

“They are asking for space and privacy as they are still in shock and processing the horrors of the tragedy they are living,” the agency’s request said.