Besieged by Political Fringes, the Moderate Middle Marches Out of the House of Representatives

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s announcement Monday that she would retire to run for Virginia governor is just the latest departure.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, a number of influential lawmakers in the nation’s capital have adopted the military ethos of “up or out.” House members on both sides of the aisle who are known for their bipartisan style and influence on key committees will be leaving office in January 2025, opening the door to even more polarization in Congress.

The cause for some House Democrats leaving their seats is to run for higher office, whether it be the Senate or their governorships back home.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has chosen to run for the Senate in Michigan next year, which will likely be one of the most contested races of the cycle. She previously served as an assistant secretary in the Department of Defense and was endorsed by Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her battle for re-election last year.

In what will be one of the most closely contested elections of 2024, Virginia’s seventh congressional district will be an open race after Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger announced her run for governor on Monday. In her gubernatorial announcement video, the Democrat cited her record as the most bipartisan member of the Virginia delegation and her legislative record, including her work on veterans’ healthcare legislation and drug treatment grants.

Congressman Derek Kilmer — who has been ranked one of the most bipartisan members of the House by the Lugar Center — will also depart. He has been a key architect of every annual American aid package to Israel since his joining the House in 2013.

The chairwoman of arguably the most powerful committee in the House, Congresswoman Kay Granger, announced earlier this month that she would retire after nearly three decades in Congress.

She received bipartisan praise in the wake of her announcement, with members calling her a tour de force in the legislative branch. “I have seen Chairwoman Granger at work firsthand on the Appropriations Committee,” a former Democratic House majority leader, Congressman Steny Hoyer, said. “She and I disagree on many matters of policy, but we share a steadfast belief in the importance of civility, consensus, and bipartisanship.”

The chairman of the Rules Committee who will seek to replace Ms. Granger as the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, Congressman Tom Cole, echoed those sentiments. “She has always been a lioness of the House and Texas tough in every decision she has made,” Mr. Cole said. “It has been an honor to serve with her and learn at the feet of a master appropriator.”

President Trump won Ms. Granger’s district with 60 percent of the vote in 2020, meaning her successor likely will be chosen in the Republican primary next year, which will certainly draw the attention and the effort of many conservative members who want to see a fellow firebrand take the seat.

A similar phenomenon is occurring on the other side of the Capitol in the Senate. Multiple members who have been part of what some Washington reporters like to call “the deal-making middle” have opted for retirement.

Senator Romney announced in September that he would not be running for re-election next year, in part citing his age and desire to spend time with his family. Senator Machin, decrying the partisanship of Washington and the incentives the town creates, said on Thursday that he would embark on a national tour “to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together” — a hint at a possible presidential campaign.

On the Democratic side, the heads of powerful committees are choosing to step down. The chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Cardin, who has been instrumental in crafting Iran sanctions and has opened the door to normalizing relations with Cuba, will leave office in 2025.

So, too, will the chairwoman of the Agriculture Committee, who is charged with writing the Farm Bill, Senator Stabenow. The chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, Senator Carper, is also leaving.