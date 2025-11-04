Brady, LeBron and Nadal Will Clash in E1 Electric Powerboat Championship

‘This is not just about racing. It’s about a gathering of icons redefining what’s possible in water sports.’

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls, more than any other player in NFL history. But this weekend at Miami, the 48-year-old retired football player turned broadcaster is chasing another kind of back-to-back championship, not on the gridiron, but on water.

To do it, he’ll have to defeat a field as glittering as any Hollywood awards show, including NBA legend LeBron James, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, Academy Award winning actor Will Smith, and Grammy Award-winning singer Marc Anthony.

No, it’s not Dancing with the Stars. It’s the season finale of the 2025 E1 Championship Series. The Miami Grand Prix brings the E1 Series, the first all-electric powerboat racing league, to the United States for the first time. E1, launched in 2024, is part of Motorsports E360, a multi-year partnership between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Formula E, Extreme E and E1.

The all-electric hydrofoil powerboats, known as RaceBirds, are 24-foot long powered by a 200-hp electric motor with 35kWh batteries that can propel them to speeds over 50 knots or 58 mph. The cockpit is made for one pilot. Each team is required to select a male and a female to pilot the RaceBird and the designated pilot switches each session.

When first conceived in 2020, the teams were intended to represent various cities and countries around the world, such as the Venice Racing Team, but soon moved toward celebrity owners. Messrs. Brady, James, Smith and Anthony each have ownership of one of the nine powerboats that will compete Friday and Saturday at the Miami Seaplane Base for the Champions of the Water trophy.

Other team owners have included Chelsea football legend Didier Drogba, F1’s Serigo Perez, cricket star Virak Kohli, DJ Steve Aoki and tech billionaire Marcelo Claure.

“Having a roster of team owners that includes some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment elevates the championship to an unparalleled level of prestige,” Alejandro Agag, chairman and co-founder of E1, said. “This is not just about racing. It’s about a gathering of icons redefining what’s possible in water sports.”

The race weekend includes qualifying on Friday to determine grid positions for Saturday’s semifinals, play-off race, eliminator race, place race, and finals.

“Miami knows how to throw a party, and this is going to be one for the books,” John Williams, managing director of the E1 series said. “Championship racing on the water, celebrity team owners, world-class hospitality, and a winner-takes-all finale that could go down to the wire.”

Team Brady, piloted by Sam Coleman and Finn Emma Kimilainen, won the inaugural nine-team E1 Series World Championship last year, with Mr. Smith’s Westbrook Racing and Mr. Anthony’s Team Miami powered by Magnus, finishing second and third respectively.

After six races across three continents this year, defending champion Team Brady carries a slight lead into the finale with 154 points. Mr. Nadal’s team trails by just three points and 20 points separates the top four teams.

“I’m proud of the team and what we’ve accomplished,” Mr. Brady said. “Competition is exciting for us, and life is about making memories and relationships. I think what we’ve established in terms of our teamwork has been one of the most gratifying parts.”

Mr. James became an owner this season, creating Team AlUla, piloted by Rusty Wyatt and Catie Munnings. “For me, I’m a huge fan of sports and I’ve always loved competing,” Mr. James said. “There’s nothing like seeing athletes compete at the highest level of their sport. Now with E1, we’re seeing a whole new type of competition on the water where everything is elevated.”

Founders insist the goal of the powerboat racing league is to redefine the future of electric racing, drive technological innovation and lead the way in carbon reduction. The five-year plan is to have 12 teams and 15 race locations around the world, including Dubai, Australia, and New York.

The Miami Seaplane Base has been turned into a waterfront festival with VIP lounges, live music, and electric boat showcases, promoting clean-energy sports.