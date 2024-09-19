California Bill Requiring Gas Stove Warning Labels Awaits Newsom’s Decision as Deadline Approaches

Gas stoves in California could soon be required to come with warning labels about their “harmful pollutants” if Governor Newsom approves a bill that’s awaiting his decision by September 30.

The bill, passed by the legislature in August, has shaped up to be the next front of a larger environmental crusade against gas appliances, which activists say are “big contributors to the climate crisis.” The warning sticker effort follows lawsuits against gas stove manufacturers for allegedly failing to warn consumers about pollution and health risks, as NPR reported, and gas stove warning label bills were introduced in New York and Illinois — although only California’s made it to the governor’s desk.

The issue of gas stoves became a heated one nationally last year after a commissioner for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Richard Trumka Jr., called the appliances a “hidden hazard” in an interview with Bloomberg. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he said. Those comments sparked a national firestorm, as the Sun reported, leading to the head of the commission issuing a statement that he was “not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

Governor Newsom’s office, when reached by the Sun about the gas stove warning label bill, didn’t comment beyond saying that the measure “will be evaluated on its merits” and noting that the governor has until the end of the month to sign or veto legislation on his desk.

If he signs the bill, beginning on January 1, 2025, any gas stove sold online to California consumers would be required to have an adhesive label warning about harmful gasses and potential toxic effects. The following year, all stoves sold in California stores would be required to have the warning labels.

The labels would say: “WARNING: Gas stoves can release nitrogen dioxide, benzene, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and other harmful pollutants into the air, which can be toxic to people and pets. Stove emissions, especially from gas stoves, are associated with increased respiratory disease.”

“Young children, people with asthma, and people with heart or lung disease are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects of combustion pollutants,” the label continues. “To help reduce the risk of breathing harmful gases, allow ventilation in the area and turn on a vent hood when gas-powered stoves and ranges are in use.”

The measure was introduced by a state Assemblymember, Gail Pellerin, whose office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

As Governor Newsom could make a decision any day, some groups opposing the bill say they hope he agrees that the “controversial” bill requires “more discussion.”

“This bill is a disingenuous attempt at regulating gas products for political reasons,” a spokeswoman for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers , Jill Notini, tells the Sun. “If the supporters were honest about their claim of wanting to enhance indoor air quality, they would have agreed to label all cooking products, not just gas.”

The group’s executive vice president, Kevin Messner, told NPR that singling out gas stoves could present problems for consumers.

“So if you go to, let’s say, a retailer and you see a gas cooking product with a warning or information that says you should use ventilation. Then right next to it, you have an electric appliance or an induction [stove] that does not have that warning — this is common sense that you’re going to think, ‘I don’t need to use ventilation for the electric appliance,'” he said.

Supporters of the warning labels say consumers deserve to be informed of what they’re buying.

“Consumers deserve the truth when it comes to the danger of cooking with gas. Gas stoves create pollution in our homes, increasing the risk of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems for our families,” California Public Interest Research Group’s state director, Jenn Engstrom, said in a statement provided to the Sun. “Warning labels will give consumers what they need to make informed decisions when they purchase appliances for their homes.”