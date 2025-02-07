Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Draws Backlash for Endorsing Trump Attendance at Super Bowl Despite President Hating on His Girlfriend

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is taking heat for saying it is an “honor” and “pretty cool” that President Trump is attending Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Superdome at New Orleans.

Mr. Trump would be the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, something Mr. Kelce endorsed during a media session at New Orleans this week. “That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Mr. Kelce said. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world and that’s pretty cool.”

Mr. Kelce, whose Chiefs are trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, received plenty of pushback for his favorable comments about the president’s attendance at New Orleans. There may be plenty of reasons not to support the president, but a multitude of fans are upset Mr. Kelce isn’t blocking for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, of whom Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social last year, “I hate Taylor Swift.” Ms. Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the past election and in 2020 and said Mr. Trump was “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.”

Kayla @SwifeBeSlaying was typical of those angered by what Mr. Kelce said. She posted: “This is disappointing. … he also publicly has insulted your girlfriend multiple times.”

Faty @bubblegumhxrt posted: “If my boyfriend says it’s a great honor to have the man that slanders me constantly I would break up with him immediately.”

Steacy Curry @SteayC added, “Travis Kelce is spineless, my goodness.”

Mr. Kelce did have his share of supporters like AJH @UnamedLocation. “His response was correct. It’s a great honor regardless of who is president.”

Mr. Trump seemed to appreciate Mr. Kelce’s support. “Two great quarterbacks in this game,” the president posted about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts. “Also an unbelievable running back (Saquon Barkley) and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever),” the post read in part.

The Chiefs are going for a three-peat and Mr. Kelce is trying to make some personal history, too. He needs three receptions to pass Jerry Rice for the most receptions in Super Bowl history. Mr. Rice has 33.

Earlier in the week, Mr. Kelce also ended speculation about a possible retirement by saying he intends to return next season. “I’ve got a full heart of football left in me,” he said. “I really love this game.”

Ms. Swift is expected to attend the Super Bowl but didn’t make it to New Orleans in time to walk the red carpet before the NFL Honors program on Thursday. Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 72, and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson stole the show there with the current North Carolina coach wearing his eight Super Bowl rings and Ms. Hudson wearing very little clothing.

Interestingly, the NFL changed its end zone message from “End Racism” to “Choose Love” for the Super Bowl. The slogan “End Racism” has been part of the league’s social justice initiatives since 2020. The change was announced the same day the White House said Mr. Trump would attend the game. But the league insisted the change was made to acknowledge the fires in Los Angeles, recent air tragedies, and the terrorist attack in New Orleans.

No sitting president has ever attended a Super Bowl. Three sitting vice presidents have been to the big game: Spiro Agnew in 1971 when the Baltimore Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys, George Bush in 1982 when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, and Al Gore in 1994 when the Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills.

Mr. Trump’s historic presence only adds to the security preparations already in high gear following the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack where a speeding truck drove through Bourbon Street, killing 14 people.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials along with NFL security are involved in the planning. An increased police presence will be visible. Other upgrades won’t be as noticeable.

“You’ll see a lot more resources, a lot more people, a lot more law enforcement specifically,” Cathy L. Lanier, the NFL’s chief security officer told the Washington Post, adding, “I think you’re going to see more engagement by police talking with people, engaging with people, trying to make people feel like they are safe.”