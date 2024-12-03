College Football to Review Post-Game Protocols Following Flag-Planting Fights

College football officials are considering revising post-game protocols after recent on-field confrontations were sparked by players planting their school flag in the middle of an opposing team’s football field.

Schools traditionally mark their home field with a pregame gesture such as planting their school flag at midfield. This weekend several college games were marred by post-game fighting when the victorious visiting team attempted to plant its flag on the opposition’s turf as an act of dominance.

Tempers flared and fists were exchanged at the end of games at Ohio State, Florida State, North Carolina State, and Arizona where fans, players, and coaches clashed on the field in the aftermath of dramatic, emotional games.

The ugliest scene was at Columbus where security and law enforcement reportedly used pepper spray to break up a huge rumble after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the highly-favored Ohito State Buckeyes, 13-10. In an act of triumph, Michigan players tried to plant a pole with a massive “M” flag at the heart of Ohio Stadium only to be challenged by angry Buckeyes.

What followed was a chaotic mob of pushing, shoving, and fisticuffs while security and law enforcement scrambled to regain control. The clash lasted for several minutes before order was restored. An officer, who was knocked down and trampled during the melee, was transported to a hospital and later released.

The Big Ten Conference admonished both schools for their post-game actions, announcing it fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy. “Not only did the actions of both teams violate the fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders,” the Big Ten said in a statement issued Sunday.

Head coaches for both teams didn’t express much remorse. “Rivalry games get heated, especially this one” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said. “It’s the biggest one in the country, so we got to handle that better.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day added, “This is our field and certainly we’re embarrassed at the fact we lost the game. But there are some prideful guys on our team, who weren’t going to sit back and let that happen.”

A similar skirmish occurred at Chapel Hill where visiting N.C. State defeated North Carolina 35-30 on Saturday. The two teams tangled after an N.C. State player tried to post a Wolfpack flag on the UNC field. Another rumble erupted in Tallahassee when the Florida Gators attempted to plant their flag at FSU’s midfield after a 31-11 win.

Florida coach Billy Napier wasn’t happy with what transpired. “I want to apologize on behalf of the entire organization just in terms of how we represented the university there,” Mr. Napier said. “We shouldn’t have done that.”

The Big Ten said it will examine “post-game protocols” to ensure teams and their staff exit the field safely. Measures could include banning flags on the field.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, who played collegiately at Oklahoma, said he hopes flag-planting remains a part of college football’s celebrations. “I’ll say this: OU-Texas does it every time they play,” Mr. Mayfield said. “It’s not anything special. You take your “L” and you move on. I’ll leave it at that.”

The Oklahoma-Texas game is normally played on a neutral field. Planting a flag on the opposing team’s home field is more personal.

Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, a prominent football analyst, said players involved in these fights should be suspended for their team’s next game, even if it’s a conference championship or college football playoff game. “I think any conference commissioner who had a team or teams involved in the postgame fights owes it to his conference and The Sport of CFB to study the film very closely and sit anyone who was involved in being an aggressor to help escalate the situation,” he posted on X. “Sit those involved for their next game. Whether it’s a bowl game or playoff game. These dudes need consequences for their own good.”

Brett Yormark, commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, said the four power conferences–the Southeastern Conference, the Big 12, the ACC, and the Big Ten– need to “vet” these issues.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, according to Yahoo Sports, called the post-game brawls “unacceptable,” adding, “We can do things independently as conferences. But we need to all come together, and our approach must be aggressive.”

Though the Big Ten said it would have no further comment on the matter, the convergence of players and fans on the field at the end of football games has been an issue for much of the season. Fans storming the field and tearing down goalposts after the home team scores an upset is a long-standing tradition that has become commonplace.

The Southeast Conference fined Vanderbilt $100,000 after fans tore down goalposts at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, following an upset over Alabama in October. The goalposts were carried to downtown Nashville two miles away.

Ole Miss supporters brought down the goal posts at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the Rebels’ upset win over Georgia in early November. The goalposts were carried throughout Oxford, Miss.

Tennessee fans flooded the field and tore down the goalposts after the Vols defeated Alabama at Neyland Stadium in October.