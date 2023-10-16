Comer Wants To Know If Biden’s ‘Mishandled’ Classified Documents Were Related to Son Hunter’s Foreign Business Deals, Warns of National Security Threat

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, is seeking answers from the special counsel investigating President Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified information about whether the documents were in any way related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals or partners. Mr. Comer is seeking the information as part of the House impeachment inquiry, which Republicans are eager to restart as soon as they elect a new speaker.

“Evidence suggests President Biden may have used certain members of his family — particularly his son, Hunter Biden — to accumulate millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities for the benefit of his family and himself,” Mr. Comer said in a statement.

In a letter to Special Counsel Robert Hur, who is leading the investigation, Mr. Comer asks that he provide copies of the documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the nation’s capital, as well as copies of the documents discovered at the president’s private home at Wilmington, Delaware.

“The Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign sources while President Biden served in public office and afterwards,” Mr. Comer writes. “If any of the classified documents mishandled by President Biden involved countries or individuals that had financial dealings with Biden family members or their related companies, the Committee needs access to that information to evaluate whether our national security has been compromised.”

A spokesman for Mr. Hur’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The classified documents were discovered in November 2022 at both Mr. Biden’s personal residence and his office. His lawyers, who conducted a search for any possible classified information shortly after President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI, turned over the information to federal agents. Attorney General Garland then appointed Mr. Hur — who previously served as Maryland’s top federal prosecutor — as special counsel. He has operated largely in secrecy, as compared to the much more public investigations by Special Counsel Jack Smith in his pursuit of Mr. Trump.

CBS News reported last week that Mr. Hur’s office had interviewed the president for hours about the classified documents while Israel’s war against Hamas was entering full swing. Mr. Comer is seeking a “copy of the report and agents’ notes” from that interview, as well as a report of the interview, if conducted, with a former White House counsel, Dana Remus.

None of the work of investigating the Biden family can continue until the House elects a new speaker. If Congressman Jim Jordan, who has taken a leading role alongside Mr. Comer in the investigation and ongoing impeachment inquiry, wins the speakership, it is likely that impeachment will become one of the chief issue items of the new House leader.

Rank-and-file Republicans are just as eager as Messrs. Jordan and Comer to resume the impeachment inquiry hearings. On Wednesday evening, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told the Sun that under a new speaker, she wants to quickly see a vote for articles of impeachment on the House floor, a subpoena of the first son for an interview, and a move to “defund” the office of Mr. Smith.

“Representative Comer is not someone the Biden administration should be playing games with,” she said.