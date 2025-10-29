Congress Demands Answers as Sports Leagues, Players, and Officials Face Fresh Scrutiny Following Widespread Betting Scandal

Every substitution, every timeout, every missed free throw, and every foul or penalty called is being dissected through a different lens following the eruption of the scandal.

A widening sports betting scandal is shining a harsh light on modern American sports, with athletes, referees and now even coaches facing heavy scrutiny for every decision or critical call made during a game.

Are these decisions being made strictly based on performance, or are some driven by wagers? Every substitution, every timeout, every missed free throw, every foul or penalty called is being dissected through a different lens after the latest sports betting scandal that resulted in 30 arrests last week.

Officiating crews in last weekend’s NFL games were the target of conspiracy theorists on social media after questionable calls in the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game. A no-call on an apparent fumble during a “Tush Push” play, prompted one fan to write: “This is why people think the NFL is rigged. I have NEVER seen a game more gifted to a team. Refs have made multiple game-changing calls to benefit the Eagles.”

Calls or no-calls by officials in the Chicago Bears loss to the Baltimore Ravens prompted another fan to write: “The Bears aren’t playing great, but these refs must owe a bookie New York or something.”

In the past, such comments would be chalked up to sore losers venting. But in the wake of the latest sports betting scandal, which has led to the arrest of 30 people, including Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, veteran guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones, there is widespread concern about the integrity of sports in general.

Increasing Temptation

From mafia connections to backroom poker games to sharing game-day information with bettors, the latest scandal has raised questions about whether those involved in the sports industry can be lured into criminal activity given the amount of money floating around.

“The temptation for athletes, seasoned coaches, and professional officials to adjust performances is real,” Senator Dick Durbin said. “Sadly, scandals are becoming more and more frequent.”

Lawmakers are renewing calls for Congress to create restrictions on sports betting. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation is requesting the NBA brief the committee by November 10 on the league’s gambling policies and its investigations into sports betting.

“This is a matter of Congressional concern,” Senator Ted Cruz, the Republican chairman of the committee, and Senator Maria Cantwell said in a letter to the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver.

“The integrity of NBA games must be trustworthy and free from the influence of organized crime or gambling related activity. Sports betting scandals like this one may lead the American public to assume that all sports are corrupt.”

Mr. Durbin said, “Congress, states, and sports leagues must all work to maintain the integrity of sports and prevent future sports betting scandals.”

On Monday, the NBA sent a memo encouraging all 30 teams to review how the league can protect its players, coaches and the integrity of the game during an era of widespread legal sports betting. Among its immediate measures, the NBA said it will take a closer look at the validity of injury reports and how the information is distributed.

“This is an opportune time to carefully reassess how sports betting should be regulated and how sports leagues can best protect themselves, their players, and their fans,” read the memo spent by the NBA legal department and obtained by the Associated Press.

‘Prop Bets’ in the Spotlight

Of particular concern are prop bets based on the statistics of individual athletes during games. Mr. Silver and other prominent sports officials have said prop bets should be subject to stricter regulations because they can easily be manipulated by players and coaches.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner introduced a bill in February designed to prohibit prop bets on college athletes. “The world of prop bets has opened up a lot of potential for illegal activity and issues that can threaten games,” he said.

Several players in the NBA, NFL and NCAA have been investigated for violating sports betting policies. Most recently, in 2024, Jontay Porter, who last played for the Toronto Raptors of the NBA, pled guilty to betting irregularities on his stat lines, originally flagged by sports books due to his lesser profile. He was later banned for life from the NBA.

But the latest scandal runs deep, alleging that Mr. Billups, an NBA Hall of Famer, participated in fixing high-stakes mob-backed poker games. Mr. Billups has denied the charges through his attorney, but the arrest has damaged his once sterling reputation, and the mob connection has renewed fears of the continuing impact of organized crime on sports.

The Organized Crime Connection

Mob-related sports scandals have dotted the sports landscape throughout history, with the Black Sox scandal in 1919 among the most notorious. More recently, Boston College basketball players were charged with shaving points during the 1978-79 season, and NBA referee Tim Donaghy in the mid-2000s admitted betting on games he officiated and sharing insider information with organized crime figures.

With legalized sports betting in 38 states now, sports leagues are partnering with sports books for their advertising dollars. Those advertisements encourage more sports betting, opening the flood gates to corruption.

Now everyone is being scrutinized, especially on social media. Questions will inevitably arise if a coach takes a player out of the game or leaves him in during a blowout game, or if a player leaves a game with an injury or misses an easy layup, or if an official calls a controversial penalty or a foul. The problem is no longer just actual cheating. It’s the appearance of it.