Conor McGregor Wants in on Trump’s White House UFC Spectacle

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor wasted no time throwing his hat into the octagon.

Just hours after President Trump announced that the White House will host a UFC fight in 2026 as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration, the Irish MMA superstar made it known he wants in.

“Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC Fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!” Mr. McGregor posted on Thursday on X, formerly Twitter. UFC President Dana White responded with a simple but enthusiastic, “I love it.”

The proposed event would mark the first time a UFC card—professional or otherwise—takes place on the grounds of the White House. Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday during an event previewing his “America 250” celebration, Mr. Trump revealed that plans are underway to transform available space on the South Lawn into a full-fledged fight venue that could accommodate up to 25,000 spectators.

“We’re going to have some incredible events, some professional events, some amateur events. But the UFC fight is going to be a big deal, too,” Mr. Trump told a cheering crowd, with Kid Rock’s “American Bad Ass” blaring as he took the stage.

Mr. Trump has been a fan of MMA for decades, and he and Mr. White have formed a close friendship. It was Mr. White who introduced Mr. Trump when he made his speech at the Republican National Convention.

Their friendship dates back to 2001, when the promotion was struggling to find venues for its unconventional sport. Mr. Trump hosted UFC 30 at his Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. Mr. White, who has since become one of Mr. Trump’s most vocal supporters, backed Mr. Trump as he went through a myriad of legal issues.

Last month, Mr. Trump attended a UFC event in Newark, New Jersey. In April, he appeared at UFC 314 in Miami, becoming the first sitting president to take part in the fighters’ walkout, traditionally reserved for athletes.

“He is one of the toughest, most resilient human beings that I have ever met in my life,” Mr. White once said. “Everybody wants to act like a tough guy, right? Well, when the (stuff) goes down, you find out who the tough guys are and who the tough guys are not. This guy is the legitimate ultimate American badass of all time.”

The White House confirmed the president’s announcement, adding that Mr. Trump is “dead serious” about hosting the event. A UFC official echoed that sentiment, telling CNN: “We are in discussions with the White House about hosting a UFC event on site.”.

For Mr. McGregor, the timing may be ideal, but he might not be the right choice for the main event. For one, he would be an Irishman fighting on America’s 250th Birthday. Additionally, the former two-division champion has not fought since 2021, following a broken leg sustained in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Mr. McGregor was expected to headline UFC 303 in June but withdrew due to injury.

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently announced his retirement, but Mr. Jones is a supporter of the President, and the opportunity for a high-profile return at the white House might lure him back to the octagon.