Could Prince Harry Be Barred From Re-Entering America After Coronation Due in Part to His Pot Smoking?

The duke of Sussex’s acknowledged drug use, plus his politicking and working without a visa, would get someone less connected and lower-profile kicked out of the country.

As Prince Harry dares disrupt the coronation of his father, King Charles, by attending without his wife, Meghan Markle — “Things are strained” with the palace, according to People — troubling questions emerge about whether Harry enjoys royal treatment from American immigration authorities.

Harry plans a 24-hour, solo round trip, according to the Daily Mail, with the palace reportedly exasperated by lack of communication with the errant duke about logistics and security.

Ms. Markle is staying home, ostensibly to celebrate Prince Archie’s 4th birthday, and in doing so avoid awkward encounters and having to curtsy to more senior, “working royals.” Meanwhile, Samantha Markle tells Australia’s 7News Spotlight that her half-sister and Prince Harry have a ”co-dependent” and “toxic” relationship, and the Telegraph is reporting that Charles wrote Ms. Markle a letter that she found lacking compassion for her supposedly suicidal thoughts when she lived in Kensington Palace.

While the Telegraph reports a “warm” exchange between the two about an alleged remark about the skin color of Charles’s grandson, Archie — both “acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice” — it had not “eased the tension.”

Of greater import to Americans than the steady drop of palace intrigue is that Harry has engaged in behavior — including illegal drug use, political activity, and raking in millions of dollars in book sales and from Netflix without the right to work — that disqualifies visa holders without his royal pedigree.

The Heritage Foundation has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Harry’s visa application to pin down the terms of his stay with a particular interest on whether he lied about illegal drug use or was given a waiver for it — and if so, by whom and why.

The FOIA office responded to Heritage that it cannot release the visa without Harry’s written permission, but the request may expose a paper trail that demonstrates preferential treatment, a potential embarrassment for the Biden administration.

The director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at Heritage, Nile Gardiner, said on Twitter that Harry, the duke of Sussex, could be deported — not to mention denied re-entry after the coronation — if he’s found to have violated the terms of his stay.

“We believe,” Mr. Gardiner said, “U.S. immigration law should be fully applied here. It is vitally important that anyone who applies to the United States is thoroughly vetted” for things like abusing marijuana, psychedelics, and cocaine that Harry said in an interview are “fundamental parts” of his life.

According to the Immigration and Naturalization Act, visa applicants who “admit to having committed acts that constitute the essential elements of a violation of any law or regulation of a state, the U.S., or a foreign country relating to a controlled substance are inadmissible.”

Mr. Gardiner also pointed out that Harry, along with Ms. Markle, “have become political activists, and in many respects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are part of the ruling liberal elite here in the United States,” lobbying for causes, which is illegal behavior if Harry is living in Montecito.

As for speculation that Harry — despite holding no post — may have been granted a “Diplomats and Foreign Government Officials” visa, this, too, would prohibit him from both employment and political activity.

“Foreign nationals,” according to the Federal Election Commission, “are prohibited from … making any contribution or donation of money or other thing of value” such as a celebrity endorsement, “in connection with any federal, state or local election.”

Harry criticized the overturning of Roe v. Wade and a royal commentator, Kristen Meinzer, described his 2022 speech to the UN as “outright criticism of the U.S. government.” The FEC states that regulations “include a broad prohibition on foreign national activity.”

Visa holders who “knowingly and willfully engage in these activities may be subject to an FEC enforcement action, criminal prosecution, or both.” The politicking, like drug use and working without permission, would present serious legal jeopardy for anyone not named Prince Harry.

“This above all,” a fictional prince, Hamlet, said, “to thine own self be true — and it must follow, as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man.” The FOIA request may expose Harry’s falsehoods, but that he’s engaging in other prohibited activities is already manifest.

When Harry attempts to return from what’s being called his “Harry in a Hurry” visit, expect the drama over his visa status to remind him that — red-blooded Americans and blue bloods alike — nobody is above the law, and our republic will not tolerate a prince regent who sets himself apart from everybody else.