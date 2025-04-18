Critics Be Damned, LeBron and Bronny James Look To Have the Last Laugh — an NBA Title

The father-son duo are trying to make history, and the Lakers are serious contenders after acquiring Luka Doncic.

Much of the sporting public, including media personality Stephen A. Smith, has been hating on LeBron James for using his clout to keep his son Bronny on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster.

In October, the Jameses made history by becoming the first father and son to play in the same NBA game. Now they get the chance to be the first to win an NBA Championship for the same team at the same time.

The Lakers, the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, host the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in the first game of a best-of-seven series in the first round of what Lakers fans hope is a long run to the NBA Finals.

“I’m just ready to be open-minded and ready to learn every game,” Bronny James said.

This marks the 18th playoff season and 288th playoff game for the 40-year-old Mr. James. It will be the first for his 20-year-old son, who was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Critics said Bronny James, who played one season at USC, wasn’t NBA-ready and questioned why LeBron James would keep him on the roster.

Mr. Smith went public on ESPN, saying, “We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad. We know he’s not ready yet.”

Mr. James wasn’t happy about the remarks and had a well-publicized confrontation with Mr. Smith after a game last month in Los Angeles, with the basketball legend telling the media star “to keep my son’s name out of your mouth.”

Later, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Mr. James defended his actions, saying, “When you take it and get personal with it, it’s my job not only to protect my damn household, but protect the players.”

Bronny James hasn’t proven he belongs. He averaged 2.2 points and 5.5 minutes over 27 regular-season games with the Lakers, but showed promise in the G League, where he averaged 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in 11 games. He is on the Lakers’ playoff roster and will contribute behind the scenes more than in actual games.

The younger James and guard Shake Milton are part of the scout team charged with mimicking Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards during practice sessions. Mr. Edwards, a perennial All-Star, helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last year for the first time since 2004. He was also a teammate of LeBron James on the USA gold medal basketball team in Paris.

“It means a lot to be matched up against him,” Mr. Edwards said of LeBron James. “Probably goes down as the greatest player to ever play basketball. Trying to put him out of the playoffs under my belt is going to be a tough one.”

Mr. James has won four NBA titles, two with Miami (2012, 2013), one with Cleveland (2016), and in 2020 with the Lakers. Eliminated in the first round last year, the Lakers are serious title contenders this year after obtaining Luka Doncic, 26, in a blockbuster exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick on February 2. The deal outraged Mavericks fans, but bolstered the Lakers with a high-volume scorer.

Mr. Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in 50 games overall this season, earning a spot on the All-NBA First-Team for the fifth time. What excites the Lakers is he is looking more comfortable in purple and gold, averaging 34.4 points in his last five games, including a massive 45-point outburst in the Lakers’ 112-97 triumph at Dallas.

In 50 playoff games with the Mavericks, Mr. Doncic averaged 30.1 points, second only to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Minnesota served as Mr. Doncic’s pawn last year as the Mavs defeated them in the conference finals. The Mavs went on to lose to the Boston Celtics in the Finals. “He’s still an amazing player,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “When the ball’s in his hands, he controls so much of the game in the way it’s played. We’ve got to do a better job of disrupting that.”

The Lakers have attracted the most wagers and money at BetMGM to win the championship, even though they are not the favorites. Several sports books have the Oklahoma Thunder, No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, as the betting favorites after a 68-win season. They are followed by the Boston Celtics, the No. 2 seed in the East and defending NBA Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the No. 1 seed in the East, after winning 64 games, and the Lakers are in the No. 4 spot with bettors to win the championship and then Golden State Warriors have the next-best odds.

Meanwhile, Mr. Smith’s beloved New York Knicks, who finished third in the Eastern Conference with 51 wins, face the Detroit Pistons (44-38) in the first round.

Everyone is out to dethrone the Celtics, who are trying to become the first repeat champions since the Warriors in 2018. LeBron and his son Bronny are trying to make more history of their own.