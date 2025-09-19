Daniel Jones Finds Redemption in Indy After Breakup With Giants

Daniel Jones, once hailed as the New York Giants’ quarterback of the future, was unceremoniously shown the door last season after having never mastered the present in six turbulent seasons.

The franchise’s notoriously demanding fanbase cheered good riddance after a 2-8 start in 2024 and a career record of 24-44-1 with Mr. Jones as the starter.

Once expected to be the successor to Eli Manning, Mr. Jones had exhausted the patience of a Giants hierarchy that benched and ultimately released him 20 months after signing the quarterback to a four-year $160 million contract extension in 2023.

Banished from the Meadowlands, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft looked destined to be a career backup at best. But as downtrodden as Mr. Jones was then, his career is thriving in 2025, marking one of the NFL’s early stories of redemption.

Mr. Jones, who signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, was named the starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson during training camp and has led the Colts to their first 2-0 start since 2009.

Instead of the mistake-prone signal-caller who often frustrated Giants fans, Mr. Jones has been a dual weapon for a Colts offense that hasn’t officially punted through two games this season.

He has 588 yards passing, completing 71.4% of his throws with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also flashed his mobility in rushing for three scores. Once hailed as “Danny Dimes” in New York, he is now “Indiana Jones,” widely seen as the Colts quarterback of the present and maybe future.

“It’s great to get off to a fast start,” Mr. Jones told reporters this week. “But everyone knows there’s a lot of football to play. There’s a lot in front of us and we need to keep on improving.”

Those are words spoken from wounds, knowing how quickly a promising season can turn to anguish. It happened so often with the Giants, who reached the playoffs under his watch in 2022, but did not post a winning season in his six other years as the starter.

The Giants didn’t offer Mr. Jones much help, cycling through head coaches and offensive coordinators, and failing to build a stable offensive line. A torn ACL that cut short his 2023 season made the Giants nervous, and the 2024 season produced just two wins in the first 10 games.

If Mr. Jones were to have suffered another serious injury, the team could have been on the hook for $23 million in guaranteed money in 2025. Despite absorbing $22 million in dead cap space, the Giants decided to move on.

Russell Wilson is the Giants quarterback now and Jaxson Dart is the latest rookie waiting for his chance. But the Giants are 0-2, while the Colts and Mr. Jones are writing one of the best stories in the NFL.

The Colts head coach, Shane Steichen, took a risk in starting Mr. Jones ahead of Mr. Richardson, the team’s starter since being drafted fourth overall in 2023.

“I just tried to show up every day and improve, grow in my understanding of the offense, and make good decisions consistently,” Mr. Jones said when he was named as the starter.

“I think that’s been something I’ve always tried to do and will continue to work on. I think consistent decision-making and throwing the ball accurately, that’s a huge part of playing the position.”

It also helps to have Jonathan Taylor as your running back. Mr. Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 2. He totaled 215 all-purpose yards in the Colts 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos, rushing for 165 yards and catching two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

“It makes a tremendous impact having a back like that who can hit the home run and make it happen and have a huge play for us,” Mr. Jones said of Mr. Taylor, who leads the NFL with 236 rushing yards. “That always helps a quarterback.”

The Colts look to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nashville. Mr. Jones says he is looking forward to his team’s first road game of the season.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing on the road in a hostile environment,” he said. “I think there’s some part of that that brings a team close. You have to get together and get a win.”