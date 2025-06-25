Democrats Looking at New York City Mayoral Race as a National Bellwether Might Not Get the Answer They Think

The stunning victory by a Democratic Socialist in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary is being hailed as a possible bellwether for the national future of the party, but wins by moderates in statewide primaries in Virginia and New Jersey might signal otherwise.

“New York City is its own planet. It’s always been that way. It always will be that way and so what happens there is interesting and it has implications, but I don’t think they’re profound for the rest of the country or the rest of the Democratic party,” political commentator Larry Sabato tells the New York Sun.

Democratic Socialist state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is on track to be the Democratic nominee in the New York City race but because of the ranked voting system used for primary elections, it won’t become official until at least July 1. But one thing is certain, the result is a major upset over former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, who conceded Tuesday night.

The race was largely seen by some pundits as a battle over the future direction of the Democratic Party. Big-name progressives such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders and ousted Democratic National Committee vice chairman, David Hogg, endorsed Mr. Mamdani.

Mr. Mamdani ran on a progressive platform promising to make buses and childcare free and to freeze rents on stabilized apartments.

After the election results, an unnamed Democratic strategist told Politico’s Playbook that “It is extremely alarming that the only candidates who genuinely excite our voters are the ones making absolutely insane promises on politically toxic positions.”

Pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, who founded research firm Echelon Insights, says that quote sounds like something she could have heard about the Republican party in 2014 when it was going through its own identity crisis.

But writer Josh Barro, who hosts the political podcast “Very Serious,” calls that analysis “overwrought” and noted the wins by moderates – Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger in Virginia – in Democratic gubernatorial primaries this month.

Mr. Sabato argues those victories are far more indicative of the future direction of the Democratic Party than Mamdani’s win.

“It hurts a party in the long run if the lessons of one city’s Democratic primary are applied to a country that is much more conservative than New York City,” Mr. Sabato says.

He adds, “The Democratic Party needs the energy of the left, but it also can’t be subsumed by the left if it wants to win.”

What these races may indicate is a generational shift for the party.

In a reply to Mr. Sabato on X, one user says, “I think all three are the same future. It’s not centrist vs leftists. It’s young vs old. New vs experienced. Obviously a socialist can’t win state or nationwide, but it’s about a younger more authentic class of candidates which all three are.”

Mr. Hogg has been pushing for younger Democratic candidates. His group Leaders We Deserve has promised to spend $20 million to elect what it calls “the next generation of Democrats.” His call to challenge sitting Democrats in what are considered safely-Democratic seats was believed to have been the impetus for his removal from a leadership role at the DNC.

In celebrating 33-year-old Mr. Mamdani’s win, Mr. Hogg says, “Crazy idea- maybe we should stop running the same people who brought our party to this place.”