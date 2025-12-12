Democrats Release ‘Disturbing’ Epstein Photos Showing Trump, Clinton, Bannon

The photos are a fraction of nearly 100,000 obtained from Epstein’s estate.

Calling them “disturbing,” Democrats on the House Oversight committee have released 19 more photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate showing President Trump, President Clinton, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, and other rich and powerful men.

Other photos show sex toys, including a gag device with warning instructions not to leave someone wearing the device unattended.

One of the photos shows Trump condoms for sale for $4.50. The packaging includes an image of Mr. Trump and “I’m HUUUUGE!” printed on them.

The images were not released with any context. Details about where and when the photos were taken were also not released.

President Clinton poses with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in this autographed photo.

They are a fraction of the nearly 100,000 photos the committee Democrats obtained and Republicans on the committee say they were cherry-picked and “create a false narrative.”

One of the photos shows President Trump with six women who have their faces blacked out to hide their identity.

“These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world,” the Democrats said in a Facebook post. “Time to end this White House cover-up.”

“Mr. President, release the files, NOW,” Congressman Robert Garcia said in an X post.

A spokesperson for the Republican-led committee criticized the release.

“Democrats’ hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked. Nothing in the documents we’ve received shows any wrongdoing,” the statement said.

“It is shameful Rep. Garcia and Democrats continue to put politics above justice for the survivors,” the statement continued.

President Trump appears with six unidentified women.

Mr. Trump was once a friend of Epstein but they had a falling out long before sex trafficking charges were filed. Epstein died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Democrats say they will continue to release photos from Epstein’s estate in the days and weeks ahead.

The Trump administration resisted releasing files related to Epstein but Congress passed a bill mandating their release last month. The Justice Department has yet to release the files.

Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20 year sentence for child sex trafficking. Maxwell is appealing the conviction and there are suggestions that Mr. Trump is weighing a pardon for her.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Sun’s request for comment.