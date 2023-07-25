Directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, ‘Canceled’ in America, Will Be Toasted at Venice Film Festival

Premieres by the two directors signal a widening trans-Atlantic cultural divide on questions surrounding accountability and the #MeToo movement.

Two directors largely shunned in America by cancel culture and legal troubles, Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, are slated to be celebrated during September’s Venice Film Festival, signaling a widening trans-Atlantic cultural divide on questions surrounding accountability and the #MeToo movement.

Mr. Allen, the storied actor/director of “Annie Hall,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” and so many more great movies, is now considered a pariah in many circles in America due to accusations of molestation by his daughter, Dylan Farrow. His last two movies, “Rifkin’s Festival” and “A Rainy Day in New York,” received blink-and-you’ll-miss-them runs here.

The original release of his autobiography, “Apropos of Nothing,” was canceled by the Hachette Book Group in 2020. While the book did eventually get published, Mr. Allen is persona non grata in polite conversation in America.

Yet Europe has always been kinder to Mr. Allen — even when it came to his flops — and his latest, “Coup de Chance,” is set in France and features French actors speaking in their native language.

Whether it harkens back to his classic movies of the 1970s and ’80s remains to be seen. Already, columnist and reporter Roger Friedman, who’s watched it, believes it could win an Oscar for Best International Feature, though he fails to mention whether France will consider submitting it as the nation’s entry to the Academy.

Polanski, director of “Chinatown” and other acclaimed films, is wanted in America after pleading guilty in 1977 to sexually assaulting a minor and fleeing the country. His last movie, 2019’s “An Officer and a Spy,” about the Dreyfus affair, won the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes yet never found an American distributor.

Although recent developments may officially close the case and allow for Polanski to come to America without being arrested should he want to, it is unclear whether his new movie, “The Palace,” will garner a release here, despite the cast including Mickey Rourke. It may not help that the film also features actor and comedian John Cleese, who has had his own run-ins with cancel culture and contentious statements.

The inclusion of the films by Mr. Allen and Polanski suggests that the City of Bridges, and Europe in general, remain respectful of two octogenarian directors and enthusiastic for their latest works.

More broadly, the message from across the pond is clear, especially considering the decision to feature a film in the Venice festival by director Luc Besson, who has also been accused of sexual abuse.

Censorship, the Venice lineup seems to say, will not be entertained, particularly when the accused creatives have CVs that most industry insiders would kill for. American ideas on social retribution have yet to make much of an impact in Europe, a continent all too familiar with book-burning and cultural embargoes.

The premieres set the stage for Venice’s film festival to eclipse Cannes in terms of contention and clout. While La Croisette had Johnny Depp and Indiana Jones, Venice will host the new movies from Mr. Allen and Polanski, while serving as the launching pad for a big-production biopic starring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein.

Already the Venice festival has had to contend with consequences of the Hollywood actor’s strike, namely the cancellation of the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” featuring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist.

From its preview alone, the movie earned plaudits as sexy and sporty, and the loss of such an anticipated, youth-oriented film can only be seen as a disappointing upset to the festival.

Still, the festival’s lineup contains substance and talent, and the city’s canals will again still see its share of actors, directors, producers, and spectators float along on gondolas amid the atmosphere of praises and prizes.

In addition to the new films from Mr. Allen and Polanski, the Venice festival will also screen director William Friedkin’s return to filmmaking after more than 10 years with “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book and play by Herman Wouk. The film updates the story’s time and place from World War II’s Pacific Theater to the contemporary Persian Gulf.

Mr. Friedkin will also be on hand to screen a 50th anniversary remastered version of his classic horror movie “The Exorcist.”

Wes Anderson, whose “Asteroid City” had its premiere earlier at Cannes, will unveil another movie at Venice this year with “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” based on Roald Dahl’s short story collection.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character and Ralph Fiennes as the author, the short movie is sure to be as precious as Mr. Anderson’s other work, and may prove to be an Oscar contender, particularly considering Netflix is the studio behind it.

In recent years, the streaming giant has become a major player during awards season, and with its enormous promotional budgets, one can expect it to go full-throttle, almost Harvey Weinstein-style, for this and its other potential Oscar contenders.

Also from Netflix is “Maestro,” Mr. Cooper’s second time serving double-duty behind and in front of the camera. Screening in competition, the film depicts Leonard’s Bernstein’s life and loves, with Mr. Cooper portraying the composer and conductor.

Carey Mulligan, Matt Boomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman also star in what is likely to be as music-filled as Mr. Cooper’s last movie, “A Star Is Born.”