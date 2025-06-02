‘Donald Doesn’t Take Well To Disrespect’: 50 Cent Works To Block Any Trump Pardon of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The President says he would consider cutting the disgraced producer and rapper a break.

Rapper 50 Cent vows to prevent President Trump from pardoning his longtime nemesis, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is on trial for sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges around abuse at events like “Freak Offs” — his drug fueled sex parties.

President Trump has said he would consider the possibility of pardoning Mr. Combs. “Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking,” Mr. Trump said on Friday.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, warns the president doesn’t forget about being disrespected. He made a series of since-deleted Instagram posts this weekend saying he was going to reach out to Mr. Trump “so he knows how I feel about this guy,” Rolling Stone reported,

“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him,” Mr. Jackson said. “While working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”

The story spread online and the Daily Beast blared a headline saying 50 Cent was going to “nuke” Mr. Combs’s chances at a pardon. Mr. Jackson posted an image of the headline and responded, “I didn’t say I would Nuke anything, I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware.”

50 Cent has trolled Mr. Combs online multiple times during his trial. After he came up in testimony last week he said on X, “Oh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me dead, I have to lay low, I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight LOL.” He later posted an AI-generated photo on Instagram of himself on the court before the game wearing a “Free Diddy” T-shirt.

Mr. Combs, a music producer and rapper, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors claim Mr. Combs violently attacked his employees and made them have sex with prostitutes and ran a “criminal enterprise” with his staff supporting his criminal acts, staying silent while they watched him get violent, and protected him from people who spoke up. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage,” Mr. Trump said of the trial, adding his relationship with Mr. Combs “busted up” when he ran for president the first time.

“I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” Mr. Trump said.