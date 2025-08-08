‘There have been death threats received,’ a source close to the investigation tells The New York Sun.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime paramour and closest associate, has received death threats since her surprise transfer to a minimum security prison camp at Bryan, Texas, prompting federal corrections officials to call in the Bureau of Prisons’ Counter Terrorism and Special Operations units to considerably beef up its security at the facility, the New York Sun has learned.

“There have been death threats received,” a source close to the investigation tells The New York Sun. “They are focused on the outside looking in, as opposed to the happenings inside the camp,” the source added.

Members of the BOP’s Special Operations Response Team, or SORT, have been working around the Federal Prison Camp Bryan’s entrance and perimeter to monitor outside threats against Maxwell. The French and British socialite is serving a 20 year prison sentence for sex trafficking and is currently trying to negotiate a commutation of her sentence amid enormous, renewed public interest in the Epstein case that has put pressure on President Trump.

The BOP has also deployed its Counter Terrorism Unit, or CTU, typically used to monitor the communications and activities for “terrorist offenders” incarcerated in its system, to monitor threats inside Camp Bryan. Both teams have been working inside Camp Bryan since Maxwell’s transfer there last week.

“Threats from the outside, SORT will look to thwart those. Threats or intel from the inside, CTU will find those,” the source tells the Sun.

The attorney for Maxwell, David Oscar Markus, did not respond to questions from the Sun.

In a statement, a Bureau of Prisons spokesman said it does “not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, nor do we elaborate on specific security procedures.”

“We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community,” the spokesman said in a statement to the Sun.

The Bureau of Prisons houses many controversial and infamous prisoners and operates some of the most secure facilities in the country – such as the notorious supermax prison in Colorado. But it is highly unusual for the bureau to need to protect an inmate at a minimum security prison camp whose most prominent current inmates, prior to Maxwell’s arrival, are the “Real Housewife” Jen Shah and the Theranos fraudster, Elizabeth Holmes.

Established in 2006 and based out of Martinsburg, West Virginia, the CTU’s mission is to “monitor and analyze the terrorist offenders communications, produce intelligence products which enable staff to make informed decisions, develop and provide relevant counter terrorism training, and to coordinate and liaise with correctional, law enforcement and intelligence communities,” according to a 2017 BOP training document.

The BOP has 44 SORT teams in operation throughout the country that are capable of “responding to prison disturbances and supporting local law enforcement during civil unrest or natural disasters.”

This is a developing news story.