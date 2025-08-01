HOLLIE MCKAY AND DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

‘There’s a quid pro quo going on here based on her cooperation,’ a source with direct knowledge tells the Sun.
The quiet transfer comes as her attorneys are seeking for her to receive a pardon or commutation from President Trump in exchange for her cooperation in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.
