House Democrats Demand Answers on Ghislaine Maxwell Commutation Request While Prison Officials Want ‘Nuisance’ Gone

Representative Raskin alleges Jeffrey Epstein’s associate enjoys ‘concierge treatment’ from prison officials since her controversial transfer to a Texas prison in August.

Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is seeking a commutation of her 20-year federal prison sentence while prison officials who are forced to attend to her every whim are “sick of having to be Maxwell’s b****,” according to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee.

The commutation application, which was first reported Monday by CBS News, is allegedly being prepared with the assistance of the warden of Federal Prison Camp Bryan, the cushy minimum-security federal prison where Ms. Maxwell was transferred to following a private meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. In their letter to President Trump, House Democrats accused the warden, Dr. Tanisha Hall, of “directly helping copy, print and send documents related to this application.”

Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who is the lead author of the letter, writes that the commutation application — and the reported special treatment that Maxwell is receiving in the prison — demonstrates that “this child sex predator now holds such tremendous sway in the second Trump Administration that you and your DOJ will follow her clemency recommendations.”

But a source close to the Trump administration tells the Sun that nothing is unusual about Maxwell receiving special assistance from Dr. Hall.

“Does the institution have to assist? Yes, administratively. The warden could even write a letter on her behalf if she chooses,” the source says.

Since her arrival at Camp Bryan in August, both Maxwell and Dr. Hall have been subject to death threats, prompting officials to call in the Bureau of Prisons’ Counterterrorism and Special Operations Unit to considerably beef up security at the facility.

Dr. Hall “even has her own security detail escorting her home and such. Of course she wants Maxwell gone,” says the source close to the Trump administration.

The commutation has long been viewed as the next step for Maxwell after the Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal to have her conviction overturned.

Mr. Raskin, citing “whistleblower information,” said Dr. Hall has “heaped favorable concierge-style treatment on Ms. Maxwell” at the prison, including customized meals being hand-delivered to her cell and personal play time with a service puppy.

“Within FPC Bryan, the deference and servility to Maxwell have reached such preposterous levels that one of the top officials at the facility has complained that he is ‘sick of having to be Maxwell’s b****,’” writes Mr. Raskin.

But a source tells The New York Sun that as a high-profile inmate, Maxwell is “being treated differently but [she] is not being waited on ‘hand and foot.’”

“Trust me, she is a nuisance and an inconvenience to the camp itself,” the source says.

In December 2021, Maxwell was convicted on five federal charges for her role in trafficking underage girls for Epstein, her longtime associate and paramour.

Maxwell, through her attorney, David Oscar Markus, appealed the conviction in 2024, arguing that a 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal prosecutors from the Southern District of Florida should have precluded her prosecution”

The Supreme Court rejected Maxwell’s appeal last month.

In his letter, Mr. Raskin demanded the Trump administration answer whether it discussed a potential commutation with Ms. Maxwell, whether it directed Mr. Blanche or anyone else to transfer her to Camp Bryan, and what she and her circle “promised you or your attorneys.”

“The time has come to cease any coy or sly answers about granting clemency to a convicted sex offender,” Mr. Raskin writes.

Her prison sentence is set to end in 2037.