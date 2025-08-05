House GOP Subpoenas Bill and Hillary Clinton To Testify About Epstein, as Probe Intensifies Following Ghislaine Maxwell’s Mysterious Prison Transfer

Former President Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are among those hit with a wave of new subpoenas issued by the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday in connection with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Also subpoenaed were two former longtime FBI directors, James Comey and Robert Mueller, and a host of former attorneys general, including William Barr and Jeff Sessions, both of whom served under President Trump during his first term in office. Both of President Obama’s attorneys general, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, were also subpoenaed, according to Fox News, which first reported the story.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Clinton were asked to appear before the House Committee in October. Mr. Clinton had extensive contact with Mr. Epstein in the years after his presidency and flew on his jet multiple times to destinations as far flung as Siberia. Mr. Clinton’s spokespersons said the trips were for Mr. Clinton’s charitable endeavors, including AIDS prevention. The 42nd president’s representatives deny that he ever visited Mr. Epstein’s notorious private island in the Caribbean. Mr. Trump recently claimed Mr. Clinton visited the island 28 times.

Mrs. Clinton’s name recently surfaced in legal documents related to a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, a former worker for Mr. Epstein who recently committed suicide. Mr. Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, attended Chelsea Clinton’s 2010 wedding a few months after dodging a deposition for Ms. Giuffre’s lawsuit.

News of the subpoenas follows the Justice Department’s meeting in Florida with Ms. Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year-sentence for sex trafficking. Her two-day meeting with the Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, was reportedly successful enough to prompt the Trump administration to transfer her to a minimum security prison camp, which is often part of a step down towards a release. The Oversight Committee also agreed to delay its effort to depose Ms. Maxwell until after the Supreme Court decides to hear her petition to overturn her conviction on September 29.

Mr. Blanche meeting with Ms. Maxwell came amid the ongoing fallout over the Justice Department’s determination that Mr. Epstein killed himself in his prison cell, resulting in some tension between Mr. Trump and his MAGA supporters, and spurred calls from the right for attorney general Pam Bondi’s resignation. Mr. Trump firmly backed Ms. Bondi.

Mr. Comer’s probe will likely cast more sunlight on the case rather than actually result in criminal referrals and prosecutions by the Justice Department.

“Not everybody the House Oversight Committee subpoenas ends up facing a criminal referral, let alone a conviction. Honestly, I can’t remember a time when any House Oversight Committee subpoena turned into a criminal referral, much less a conviction,” a source close to the investigation tells the Sun.

“But we’re living in a different time, with a different president and a different vendetta,” the source adds.

This is a developing story.