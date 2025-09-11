‘Fans as Profit Margins, Not People’: Zohran Mamdani Slams FIFA’s World Cup Ticketing Policy

The front-runner in the race to become the next mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has intensified an emerging debate around ticket pricing and accessibility for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Mr. Mandani launched a “Game Over Greed” petition, challenging FIFA’s dynamic pricing model that allows ticket prices to rise and fall in real time depending on consumer demand. Though the practice is already common in entertainment and sports, Mr. Mandani contends it prices out working-class fans and undermines equitable access.

The World Cup is set to begin June 11 in Mexico City and conclude with the final July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. FIFA’s host city agreement is with New York City and New Jersey, which is why Mr. Mamdani’s petition has merit.

“Dynamic pricing gives FIFA the power to treat fans as profit margins, not people,” Mr. Mamdani said in a social media post. “The FIFA World Cup is coming to New York City next year. It’s an incredible opportunity for economic growth and community spirit, but only if working-class New Yorkers can actually attend the matches.”

Mr. Mamdani’s petition demands that FIFA eliminates the dynamic pricing policy, reinstates a cap on ticket resale prices, and sets aside 15 percent of tickets for local residents at a discount. Those themes align with Mr. Mamdani’s campaign platform, which focuses on affordability and equitable access to public goods.

“The biggest sporting event in the world is happening in our backyard and the vast majority of New Yorkers won’t be able to see it,” the petition said. “It’s time we put the game above greed and host a World Cup all New Yorkers can afford to enjoy.”

FIFA recently confirmed it would use dynamic pricing for the World Cup to “maximize revenues and attendance.” Tickets prices range from $60 for the cheapest group-stage seats to $6,730 for the final. FIFA has projected more than $3 billion in revenue from ticket sales alone.

Dynamic pricing sometimes can work in favor of fans. During the FIFA Club World Cup held earlier this summer, ticket prices fell dramatically due to sparse attendance at some venues. A ticket to the semi-final match between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium was reduced from $473.90 to $13.40.

Those interested in tickets can register by going to FIFA’s website and creating a FIFA ID. Registration for a presale draw limited to Visa cardholders only began on Wednesday and runs through September 19. Selected applicants will be notified by email of the next draw set for October 1 when single match tickets will also become available.

Other ticket options, varying in price and experience, are also available. Packages such as “Single Match Offerings” start at $1,350, while “Venue Series” and “Follow My Team” packages range from $6,750 to more than $8,000.

As the tournament approaches, interested fans who were not selected for the presale draw will have an opportunity to do so. FIFA also launched an official resale platform to avoid unauthorized reselling.

“With just 10 months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament,” Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, said. “This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event.”

Unlike the recently held Club World, a new concept plagued by poor marketing and extreme heat, the World Cup has a legendary legacy, and ticket sales are expected to be robust. It will be the first World Cup played with 48 teams, expanding from 32. A knockout round of 32 teams following the group stage has been added to get to the round of 16.

With Mexico, Canada and the United States hosting, the 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches in 16 venues. Eight World Cup matches will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, including the final.Mr. Mamdani’s meddling into the World Cup isn’t likely to please President Trump, who has taken great pride in his support of the World Cup. Mr. Trump signed an executive order in March to establish a federal task force to oversee preparations for the event.