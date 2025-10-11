It’s a more premium offering at about $250, but with an unusual silhouette and beautiful sheen, it’s one of the year’s best jackets.

Fear of God is an unusual company. Few people purchase the high-end mainline label, which has a high price but often lacks the construction quality to justify it. Their tailoring is beautiful, but most of the high-end items purchased from the Fear of God brand are things like their $1,000 sweatpants, which are a complete rip-off. But they also serve to advertise the mainline, which most of their customers actually buy — Fear of God Essentials.

The problem is that Essentials has been a successful that it is now oversaturated. Their best sellers — grey or crayon hoodies with the Fear of God Essentials branding — now feel cheap. However, occasionally Essentials does what it was intended to do initially: bring the same design philosophy of the mainline Fear of God label to an item with a significantly more accessible price.

In the past, this has included their crochet knit oversized sweaters, hoodies, and more Ivy League-style pieces. This has also included their denim, and the highlight of their latest collection is their bonded satin bomber jacket. It comes in two colors: jet black or a brown. And it’s unusual.

It has a rounded, cropped bomber style, but it’s not aggressively cropped as is the trendy style; and while it is also double-layered, it isn’t puffy either. It’s functional, practical, and weather-resistant when needed, but also breathable for warmth. It features an adjustable elastic waistline, pockets with thick lining, and a mock neck that can be worn up or folded down for a slight collar. The only thing to flag is that the sizing is unusual. It is baggy even at a medium, and I could have went down to a small if I wanted a cropped look.

It’s an item that I recommend buying only if you’ve had the opportunity to try it in person; which is hard to do as it’s stocked in few stores. However, I would highly recommend it — it’s chic, easy to wear, practical, yet sophisticated. It’s the way Fear of God Essentials should be.