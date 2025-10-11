The New York Sun

Fear of God Adds High-End Design to Essentials with the New Bonded Satin Bomber Jacket

It’s a more premium offering at about $250, but with an unusual silhouette and beautiful sheen, it’s one of the year’s best jackets.

Fear of God Essentials Bonded Satin Jacket. Courtesy of Fear of God
Fear of God is an unusual company. Few people purchase the high-end mainline label, which has a high price but often lacks the construction quality to justify it. Their tailoring is beautiful, but most of the high-end items purchased from the Fear of God brand are things like their $1,000 sweatpants, which are a complete rip-off. But they also serve to advertise the mainline, which most of their customers actually buy — Fear of God Essentials.

The problem is that Essentials has been a successful that it is now oversaturated. Their best sellers — grey or crayon hoodies with the Fear of God Essentials branding — now feel cheap. However, occasionally Essentials does what it was intended to do initially: bring the same design philosophy of the mainline Fear of God label to an item with a significantly more accessible price.

In the past, this has included their crochet knit oversized sweaters, hoodies, and more Ivy League-style pieces. This has also included their denim, and the highlight of their latest collection is their bonded satin bomber jacket. It comes in two colors: jet black or a brown. And it’s unusual.

It has a rounded, cropped bomber style, but it’s not aggressively cropped as is the trendy style; and while it is also double-layered, it isn’t puffy either. It’s functional, practical, and weather-resistant when needed, but also breathable for warmth. It features an adjustable elastic waistline, pockets with thick lining, and a mock neck that can be worn up or folded down for a slight collar. The only thing to flag is that the sizing is unusual. It is baggy even at a medium, and I could have went down to a small if I wanted a cropped look.

It’s an item that I recommend buying only if you’ve had the opportunity to try it in person; which is hard to do as it’s stocked in few stores. However, I would highly recommend it — it’s chic, easy to wear, practical, yet sophisticated. It’s the way Fear of God Essentials should be.

Mr. Anderson is a culture, technology, and fashion writer, and was Life Editor for the world edition of the Spectator.

