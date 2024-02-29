Fetterman Calls Out ‘Recreational Cruelty’ on Social Media Over Lauren Boebert Family’s Legal Woes 

‘This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds,’ Senator Fetterman says.

Senator Fetterman is sticking his neck out for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s family after her son, Tyler Boebert, was charged with five felonies earlier this week.

Tuesday, Ms. Boebert’s eldest son was arrested by Rifle, Colorado police, with police announcing that the 18 year-old is facing 22 criminal charges, including four felony charges, for criminal possession of identification documents and a series of thefts.

This is the second run-in with the law that young Mr. Boebert has had in recent years, having flipped his father’s car into a creek in 2022, which resulted in injury to the passenger.

In a statement to the Sun, Ms. Boebert said that “As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” Ms. Boebert says.

Now, Mr. Fetterman, who faced ridicule during the 2022 Senate campaign when he was recovering from a stroke, is defending the Boebert family in a tweet, saying “We can’t ever forget that they didn’t sign up for this.”

“This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds,” Mr. Fetterman said. “I know the impact this has on children. I’m calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage.”

Ms. Boebert and her family, including her ex-husband Jason Boebert, have had relatively frequent run-ins with police over the past 20 years.

Ms. Boebert herself faced a third degree assault charge and an underage drinking charge when she was 18 years old, though it’s not clear how the case was resolved.