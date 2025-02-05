First Articles of Impeachment Will Be Introduced by Failed Impeachment Article Writer

The congressman previously issued three of his own impeachment articles during the first term.

Articles of impeachment will soon be introduced against President Trump by a self-proclaimed expert on the matter — the same lawmaker responsible for laying the groundwork for the president’s first impeachment with a number of doomed articles.

Congressman Al Green, a Texas Democrat who notoriously waves his cane when he bellows on the House floor, announced he would introduce the articles of impeachment on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, the president — at a press conference alongside Prime Minster Netanyahu — announced that America would “take over” the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after the war.

“I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun,” Mr. Green. “I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.”

“I see Democrats are busy doing the people’s business,” Vice President Vance wrote on X in response to Mr. Green’s announcement.

The Texas congressman has been a prolific supporter of impeaching Mr. Trump over the course of the two Trump administrations. His first attempt to do so was in the summer of 2017 after Mr. Trump fired his FBI director, James Comey. Mr. Green announced that he had introduced the articles in a speech on the House floor, though he immediately tabled his own articles and they never came up for a vote.

The next attempt came just two months later in December of that same year, when Mr. Green and Congressman Brad Sherman introduced articles to impeach Mr. Trump for his remarks made at Charlottesville, Virginia. That attempt failed, with 364 House members, including 126 Democrats, voting against it.

The next impeachment push came in July 2019 after Mr. Trump told the notorious “Squad” to “go back” to where they came from, even though three of the women had been born in the United States.

“The President of the United States is a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, as well as an invidious prevaricator,” Mr. Green said in a statement at the time, announcing he wanted to impeach the president for his remarks. “To say that Donald John Trump is unfit for the Office of the President of the United States is an understatement. He is unfit for public office.”

Once again, his fellow Democrats joined with Republicans to kill their colleague’s impeachment articles even though Democrats controlled the House at the time. In total, 332 House members voted to table those articles, with 137 Democrats voting against it and just 95 voting in favor.

On Wednesday, Mr. Green announced his next ill-fated impeachment attempt, and claimed the mantle of the expert on impeaching Mr. Trump during his floor speech. He also conceded that he stands alone on this issue.

“When the people demand it, it will be done. I did it before!” Mr. Green declared. “I laid the foundation for impeachment, and it was done. Nobody knows more about it than I, and I know that it is time for us to lay the foundation again. On some issues, it is better to stand alone, than not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone, but I stand for justice.”

Mr. Green isn’t just an expert in starting impeachment proceedings — he’s an expert in stopping them as well. In 2024, the House Republican conference was trying to impeach the former homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas for the migrant crisis. When their resolution came to the floor, a small group of GOP lawmakers joined with all Democrats in voting against the articles, though Democrats were still one vote shy of killing the articles outright.

At the time, Mr. Green was hospitalized for a minor medical issue. As Democrats were just one vote away from a tie — which results in failure in the House — Mr. Green was wheeled on to the House floor in a hospital gown to cast his no vote and kill the articles of impeachment that day. The Republicans would later successfully impeach Mr. Mayorkas, though that effort then died in the Senate.