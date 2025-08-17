California’s annual Monterey Car Week is one of the world’s premier classic car festivals, with historic race cars hitting the track at Laguna Seca and multi-million dollar masterpieces being auctioned at Pebble Beach, but there are also new things to see on the peninsula.

Even as they shun traditional car shows, more and more automakers are taking advantage of the well-heeled throngs and media crush in Monterey to reveal some of their latest production and concept vehicles.

From mainstream models to visions of the future, here are a few standouts from this year:

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Quail Silver Limited Edition

The Quail Silver Limited Edition is the most expensive Corvette ZR1 at $241,395.

GM

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, is one of the week’s signature events that celebrates sports cars and it has inspired a special convertible Chevrolet Corvette. The Corvette ZR1 Quail Silver Limited Edition is a new top-of-the-line version of the model finished in a unique Blade Silver Matte paint and priced at $241,395. As with all Corvette ZR1s, it has a 1,064 horsepower turbocharged V8 and can reach a top speed of 233 mph.

Lexus Sport Concept

The Lexus Sport Concept previews an upcoming sports car. Toyota

Just across the lawn from the Corvette at The Quail, Lexus unveiled one of the cars it may be competing against in showrooms soon. The Lexus Sport Concept appears to be a thinly veiled preview of an upcoming supercar. The automaker didn’t announce what type of powertrain is tucked under the sleek two-door coupe’s exceptionally long hood, but said that it is “a glimpse into the Lexus brand’s exciting, zero emissions performance future.” Normally, that would mean it is an electric vehicle, but you never know with Lexus and its parent company, Toyota, which have been experimenting with hydrogen combustion engines in recent years and also sell several plug-in hybrid models that can run in all-electric mode.

Lucid Gravity X Concept

Lucid has equipped its electric SUV with off-road equipment. Lucid

One vehicle parked in Monterey that is definitely electric is the Lucid Gravity X Concept. Lucid took the production Gravity Grand Touring SUV and gave it the rugged treatment with all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, a roof rack with integrated auxiliary lighting and tough bumpers with built-in tow hooks. The Gravity Grand Touring has a 828 hp all-wheel-drive system, 450 miles of range per charge and is priced around $95,000. Lucid hasn’t confirmed plans to put the Gravity X into production, but if the response is strong enough, it would be an easy hill to climb.

Cadillac Elevated Velocity Concept

The Cadillac Elevated Velocity was designed with desert driving in mind. GM

The Cadillac Elevated Velocity is another high-riding electric SUV, but the gullwing vehicle is very much a flight of fancy. The sleek concept is envisioned with an air suspension system that can transform it from a street-smart sports car to a luxury off-roader at the touch of a button. Cadillac designed it with the UAE market in mind and equipped it with a custom-fit desert polo kit and a theoretical Sand Vision system that would work like night vision, but in sandstorms.

Bugatti Brouillard

The Bugatti Brouillard is a unique car that will never be recreated. VW

Few new car brands make vehicles that truly can stand toe-to-toe with the eight-figure classics auctioned in Monterey, but Bugatti is chief among them. Along with its run-of-the-mill models, like the $4.5 million Tourbilon, it offers a bespoke Programme Solitaire that creates truly unique cars to customer specifications and will only build two each year to make the ownership club even more exclusive. The first is called the Brouillard, which is French for “fog” and very appropriate for a debut in Monterey, as the area is often covered by a marine layer. The two-seat coupe is powered by a 1,578 horsepower V16 engine that should allow it to reach speeds approaching 260 mph if the owner ever dares to try. They would be risking more than personal injury as the car is rumored to be worth somewhere in the region of $15 million, but you will have to call Bugatti and order your o