Gary Gastelu is the Executive Editor of American Cars And Racing and host of…
The 500e will deliver a nice jolt when you hit the accelerator (do not call it a gas pedal, thank you) and sprint to 60 mph in a brisk 8.5 seconds.
The stainless steel body can withstand gunfire from .45 caliber and 9mm firearms.
A funny thing happened in 2023. Dodge announced the Durango SRT Hellcat had been resurrected.
While it’s not entirely a return to the glory days, Los Angeles has a much longer parade of vehicles rolling out. A few of them even qualify as exciting.
© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.