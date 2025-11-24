Hyundai and its Genesis luxury division are very divided.

Unlike many mainstream and luxury brand pairings, the two remain intentionally distinct and don’t simply put different bodies on the same cars. Only the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60 are directly related, from a mechanical point of view.

This week, they put an exclamation point on this bifurcated relationship by debuting concept cars on opposite sides of the automotive spectrum and planet.

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai unveiled the Crater XRT, a compact off-road SUV with rugged design elements. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, Genesis debuted the Magma GT Concept, a mid-engine supercar that previews a future production model and endurance racing entry.

The Magma GT is a two-seat, mid-engine supercar. Genesis

The Crater XRT is appropriately named because it would look right at home on the Moon. It’s the work of Hyundai’s California design studio and meant to be an extreme off-roader like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.

The widebody Crater XRT rides on towering 35-inch all-terrain tires and has blunt ends to help it drive over rocks without bashing into them. The swept-back windshield and sharp creases suggest it could do that with great speed.

Pixellated lights on the roof can be illuminated to create Space Invader-style alien characters, and the side-view cameras that replace old-fashioned mirrors can be removed to shoot video or be used as flashlights during extravehicular activities.

The concept features opposing, clamshell-style doors to show off its interior, which has an exposed roll cage and substantial padding on the doors and center console for protection when traversing rough roads. The deep, plushly upholstered bucket seats bring a 1970s sci-fi vibe to the cabin, and the dashboard is a simple illuminated tube suspended by straps. Instrumentation is provided by a head-up display projected on the windshield and more pixelated lights embedded into the flat-sided steering wheel’s hub.

The Crater XRT is designed for extreme off-road driving. Hyundai

While an electric drivetrain seems obvious for a vehicle that looks like it was built to function in a vacuum, Hyundai hasn’t said what will power it if it enters production. This leaves the door open for hybrid or pure internal combustion options.

Genesis was also hush-hush about what exactly propels the Magma GT, but it wouldn’t be surprising to hear it was deuterium. The butterfly-door coupe was designed under the guidance of Hyundai Motor Group’s chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke, who honed his skills working at Lamborghini. If it didn’t have Genesis’ signature horizontal bar lighting, it could easily pass for an exotic Italian supercar or starfighter.

The two-seater doesn’t break any new ground in the supercar segment, but it was imbued with the personality of a grand touring car, instead of a showy boy racer.

“Rather than focusing solely on speed, the Magma GT Concept presents a blend of refined luxury and true motorsport character, illustrating what the brand considers the most complete expression of future Genesis performance,” is how the brand describes it.

The Crater XRT’s interior is outfitted for maximum protection. Hyundai

Genesis has its eye on racing the Magma GT in the popular and competitive GT3 category around the globe, so a powerful V8 engine will likely be mounted behind the cabin when it goes on sale in a few years. Ferrari, Porsche, Ford and Chevrolet have all made a good business out of selling both street and competition versions of their top sports cars, and Genesis is interested in following suit.

The marque will be entering the top prototype endurance racing class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026, and the best way to leverage a good showing there is to have something in showrooms to sell other than luxury sedans and SUVs.