Hyundai wants the Ioniq 5 to be all things to all people.

The compact electric SUV was first launched in 2022 as a mainstream model and promptly won the World Car of the Year award. Its unique blend of quirky styling, refinement and efficiency leaving much of the competition behind.

Then it followed it up last year with the high-performance Ioniq 5 N, which is meant to be driven on race tracks. It has a 641 hp all-wheel-drivetrain that would put many traditional sports cars to shame and, just for fun, a simulated eight-speed transmission with faux engine noises that is surprisingly convincing.

Now Hyundai has taken the Ioniq 5 on a very different journey: off-road.

The 2025 Ioniq 5 XRT is a rally racing-inspired version with a few features that make it suitable for driving on unpaved roads. All-terrain tires are standard along with a suspension tuned for rough surfaces. Its ground clearance has been increased by about an inch to seven inches and its front and rear bumper covers are finished in protective black cladding, which extends along the rocker panels under the doors. A pair of red tow hooks peeking out of the front are functional and add to the rugged look.

All-terrain tires and a special suspension make it suitable for driving off pavement. Gary Gastelu

The powertrain is all-wheel-drive and rated at 320 hp. That might only be half what the Ioniq 5 N delivers, but the difference isn’t so important on slippery sand and dirt.

The XRT’s interior has all-weather floormats and easy-clean synthetic leather upholstery, but is otherwise largely the same as the rest of the Ioniq 5 lineup. There are dual digital displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system and a lot of legroom room in both rows.

The Ioniq 5 is technically an SUV, but like many EVs, its roof is lower than usual to reduce aerodynamic drag to stretch the driving range. It could easily be called a tall hatchback.

Thanks in part to its chunky tires and raised ride height, the XRT’s range is 259 miles per charge compared to 290 miles for the standard all-wheel-drive street models. Any off-road vehicle will see a similar drop in efficiency, but it’s a bigger issue with EVs. Helping to mitigate it is the fact that the Ioniq 5 can charge faster than most vehicles. Using the most powerful public stations, the battery can be refilled to 80% in about 20 minutes, which is half the time it takes many other vehicles.

Hyundai also started building the Ioniq 5 XRT in Georgia this year and equips it with the Tesla-style NACS charge port from the factory and it can use the newest Tesla superchargers. They’re not faster, but the additional locations make charging away from home far more convenient. An adapter is required for stations with the more common CCS plug, but both versions worked fine during my test drive.

The interior is roomy and trimmed in synthetic leather upholstery. Gary Gastelu

The Ioniq 5 XRT is priced at $56,975 and there are no options, it comes nicely equipped with an excellent Bose audio system and a full package of electronic driver aids. Among them are a 360-degree camera system and Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist lane-centering adaptive cruise control.

The price is in the same ballpark as the top non-XRT models, but about $10,000 less than the Ioniq 5 N. Now that it’s built in the USA it is eligible for a $3,750 federal tax credit on EV purchases, which will soon double when a new qualifying battery cell supply comes online. Hyundai is offering discounts equalling the amount in the meantime and leases are good for the full $7,500 amount.

The incentives don’t hurt, because the XRT doesn’t exist in a bubble. The $59,690 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is cut from the same cloth, has a similar driving range and is significantly more powerful, although it can’t charge as quickly.

The XRT is as quiet and comfortable around town and on the highway as any other Ioniq 5 and is absolutely seamless. Hyundai’s electric drivetrain tech is among the best on the road, but the fun starts when you hit the dirt.

I took the XRT to the pine barrens in New Jersey, which are covered with hundreds of miles of sandy trails and is the ideal arena for the XRT, which isn’t made for climbing rocks like a truck.