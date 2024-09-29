When the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E debuted in 2021, many pony car fans were appalled at the idea.

To them, Ford hadn’t just sullied the Mustang name by putting it on an SUV, but also an electric one. It was everything that the Mustang wasn’t, but more and more people have started getting used to the idea as it has become one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. and a common sight on the road.

But now there’s a new version of the Mustang Mach-E that can act more like a horse than any Mustang before it and go off-road. It’s the Mustang Mach-E Rally, which is exactly what it sounds like.

The styling was inspired by rally racing cars. Courtesy Ford

Ford designed it for driving at high speeds on dirt and gravel roads. It comes with deeply grooved all-season tires, white rally car-style wheels and a computer-controlled suspension with special springs and shocks suitable for taking a beating on rough surfaces.

It is also equipped with the most potent powertrain available in a Mustang Mach-E. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system is rated at 480 hp, which equals the regular Mustang’s V8, and it cranks out 700 lb-ft of torque that would put most other sports cars to shame.

The Hyuindai Ioniq 5 XRT goes on sale in late 2024. Courtesy Hyundai

The price is $60,990 and the vehicle is fully loaded, including with Ford’s hands-free BlueCruise highway driving system, which is an advanced lane-centering adaptive cruise control. The only choice the buyer has to make is the paint color, and they all include racing stripes. The prominent rear wing hanging off of the back of the roof is also standard, but it doesn’t have any aerodynamic effect and is just for show.

Aside from a set of sport seats with unique upholstery and trim, the interior is largely the same as any Mustang Mach-E’s and very spacious for a compact SsUV. Six-foot-tall passengers can fit all around, the trunk is roomy and there’s a waterproof 4.7-cubic-foot “frunk” under the hood.

The driving range is 265 miles per charge, which isn’t that impressive for an EV today, but Ford just made it easier to find somewhere to charge. The Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning are now compatible with the Tesla Supercharger network. You do need to use an adapter and only the newest chargers work with Fords, but they can be found listed in the FordPass App … something I learned during my test drive only after going out of my way to a station that wasn’t on the list yet.

I eventually found an Electrify America station on my route and continued on my way deep into New Jersey Pine Barrens to explore its hundreds of miles of sandy roads and see if the Mustang Mach-E Rally lives up to its name.

There’s a RallySport mode that can be engaged that optimizes the suspension and power distribution to make it easier to stylishly drift through slippery curves and soak up bumps. On a flat paved surface the Mustang Mach-E Rally can accelerate to 60 mph in a muscle car-like 3.4 seconds, but driving sideways is really what it’s about.

The interior features sport seats and a large touchscreen display.. Courtesy Ford

The vehicle weighs around 5,000 pounds, but doesn’t feel heavy when you toss it around. The power is more than adequate and the low center of gravity provided by its heavy, floor-mounted battery pack makes it easy to control.

Ford also sells a street performance model with this powertrain called the Mustang Mach-E GT, but it doesn’t feel at home on a paved track as the Rally does in the dirt, where you can have more fun at lower, safer speeds.

Ford was the first to market with this type of vehicle, but the competition will be arriving soon. Hyundai is about to launch the Ioniq 5 XRT, which follows the same formula, and it will be followed by the Rivian R3X in a couple of years.

There may also be something like it in Ford Showrooms soon that brings things full circle. Ford CEO Jim Farley earlier this year reportedly showed the company’s dealers a concept for an off-road version of the Mustang itself.

An off-road Mustang that’s not an electric SUV? What is the world coming to?