For Your Next Daily Sneaker, Consider Salomon

What makes a pair of shoes “comfortable”?

The answer is simple — what makes your feet feel the best, for the longest — and there are shortcuts to getting there. For example, if you’re going to buy a single pair of shoes, looking for the absolute most comfort, and don’t know where to start, my recommendation is going to be that with the most cushioning. In that case; either the New Balance 990v6 or the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner will do perfectly. Both put a thick padding of soft bouncy foam under your feet, and for walking around the office or street, it’s hard to find anything more cushioning.

Courtesy Salomon

But as you walk, the bounce of the cushioning is pushing against your feet; and comfort is more complex than simply shoving layers of foam under your feet. Some people love being able to feel the ground under them, and working the muscles in their soles, and for them, there’s nothing better than barefoot shoes. For the same reason, out of my 70 or so pairs of sneakers, my thin-soled Vans Lizzies are hard to beat for ground feel. Then there are other questions about durability, lightness, breathability, fit and so forth; all of which affect what makes a shoe overall more comfortable for you. A great fitting, well-made pair of dress shoes are often far more comfortable than a foam-and-air equipped ill-fitting pair of Nikes.

Mind you, I still love my 990v6 and Foam Runners; but having tried a pair of the ACS Pro from French outdoor sports company, Salomon, I am yet to find a shoe that better combines all the elements of comfort I want. They’re my new go-to, for either a quick nip out, or a day spent walking; and I plan to get several more pairs.

Courtesy Salomon

Courtesy Salomon

Though lesser known on the American market, Salomon was founded in 1947 by François Salomon, producing ski-equipment for 50 years, before expanding out in the 1990s, introducing a line of trail running sneakers, which have become a dominant line for the brand. In recent years, their XT-6 has become a particularly trendy shoe among the SoHo crowd, with a chic smooth shape and many colorful variations; but in my mind, their most stylish shoe is the ACS Pro.

Despite its bulky sole and slightly ‘dad sneaker’ look, most of the shoe is made of a very light mesh, protected in parts by a thick rubber. The result of this is a pair that’s very durable, but also remarkably light and breathability, making it very comfortable for long walks. The rubber is also light, and the shape is fantastic underfoot, creating a pleasant roll forward with each step; and the side of the shoe is encased in an exoskeleton like “Agile Chassis System”, which holds the side of the shoe in place and allows for Salmon’s unique lacing. Namely, the laces are a thin wire, somewhat similar to those on a boot, which are bungie tight, and can be neatly tucked away in a small velcro pouch.

Courtesy Salomon

Finally, there are the color variations. My pair are in “white and Lunar Rock””’, and are fairly subtle and easy to wear, but they have a range of more bold variations, with greens and yellows and orange, and a yellow and blue pair that I’m definitely picking up. I’m also currently considering buying a pair of their limited edition “Dazzling Blue” pair, inspired by motorbikes, made in collaboration with French garage and merch company L’art de L’automobile.