The big problem with Framework was never the product. It was whether they would last long enough to stay true to their promises.

With their debut product, the 2021 Framework Laptop 13, they had made a slim Windows competitor to the MacBook Air that was fully and easily upgradeable. Damage the speakers? A few screws and removed ribbon cables took the old units out, and you could buy a replacement unit from their site. Want more RAM or storage? Shop for it on Amazon, where it’s cheaper, and upgrade it yourself, with handy guides for doing so on their website.

You could just as easily switch out the keyboard layout or change the screen, and the four ports were removable USB slots, letting you change it as you liked. You could start with four USB-C ports, or switch them to USB A, or throw in some HDMI or ethernet ports. And, when your computer started getting a little slow, you could buy a new motherboard and keep using it otherwise unaltered.

It was an excellent concept — particularly compared to new MacBook Airs, which are functionally unrepairable. But these laptops still commanded a premium over competitors, and you were buying them from a San Francisco start-up that could disappear in a few years. And, if that happened, your laptop would be no more upgradeable and repairable than any other.

Four years later though, Framework is still going strong; and yesterday, they unveiled three new products, building upon their repairable, upgradeable future.

To start with, the most minor change is for Framework 13. There are no significant changes here — notably, it still doesn’t have a touchscreen option — but it’s now available with about new up-to-date chips. Along with last year’s Intel Core Ultra chips, you can now use AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 “Strix Point” chips in Ryzen 5, 7, and 9 configurations, which come with a new cooling system. And yes, these new boards fit, without change, in my first-generation Framework 13.

The only other changes are a new keyboard which uses plastic parts for the large keys, instead of metal linkages, thus reducing vibrations from the speakers and improving audio quality — which is a weak point on the 13 — and the keyboard also has Microsoft’s mandatory, stupid Copoilot AI key. However, you can skip that key if you buy the laptop “DIY” — arriving in a box of parts that you assemble yourself — which you should choose anyway as it’s way more fun. They are also offering new colorful screen bezels and translucent USB-C expansion cards.

In new products, Framework showed two very different but still wholly repairable computers; a desktop and a 2-in-1 “convertible” touchscreen notebook.

Framework Laptop 12. Courtesy of Framework

The latter — the Framework Laptop 12 — is a budget option designed for schools and children. It’s really cleverly designed, with a slim, small body, a TPU shock-absorbing edge to protect against drops, and all the same repairability as the 13, but with child locks to stop kids from tearing it apart. It also comes in some bright colors, and if they can get the price right and get some big contracts for schools, this little touchscreen laptop could be a great seller.

Framework Laptop 12. Courtesy of Framework

The little desktop, on the other hand, is an enthusiast, developer, and corporate product, and it’s a compelling small-form-factor PC for those who want easy customization. It’s built around AMD’s powerful “Strix Halo” APU, is only 4.5 liters, and can be customized with panel parts, different fans, and your ports of choice.

Because of that APU, the RAM is soldered to the board and can’t be upgraded later, but the small form factor and maximum RAM of 128GB will make it appealing to AI developers looking to run a stack of them. That top-of-the-line model does cost $1,999, but that’s about half the price of a similarly equipped Mac Studio. A more tame version — with 32GB of RAM, an 8-core CPU, and 32 graphics cores — comes in at only $1,099. For a small, all-in-one package, it’s pretty compelling. However, I think their main target is developers, and the enthusiast market is a sideshow.

Framework Desktop. Courtesy of Framework

All of these are available for pre-order — and interest was so high that, after the announcement, the website had a 45-minute queue to access it — and all will start shipping in the second half of this year.

It is worth noting, too; though there were no new announcements for their larger Framework Laptop 16, Framework has said they’re still committed to supporting that model, with new parts coming.