Best-Sellers in the Making — for Pre-Literate Overachievers

Face it: a head start is a head start.

Parents know this — and so do their toddlers. Underage overachievers can’t afford to wait till kindergarten. They need to grab the cat by the tail.

Savvy publishers, awakening to this huge — if pre-literate — market are busy preparing the very first self-help books for preschoolers. Some bestsellers in the making?

“Longer Legs in 30 Days”

“How To Get the Bedtime You Want”

“Why Do I Say ‘Eth’ When I Want to Say ‘No’?”

“The Subtle Art of Not Giving Up My Truck”

“The Four-Hour Tantrum”

“Who Moved My String Cheese?”

“Putting Your Emotions on Paw Patrol”

“Three Rules for Life (More Coming)”

“How To Win Friends and Influence Parents”

“The Ernie Complex”

“Shoe-Tying Made Simple”

“The Barney Keeps the Score”

“Predictably Irrational: Me!”

“Stanley Kaplan’s Guide to Quicker Dinosaur Identification”

“Boys Who Think Girls Are Icky and the Girls Who Love Them”

“Big Wheels: An Owner’s Manual”

“Everything You Need To Know You’ll Learn in Kindergarten”

“Think and Grow Taller”

“Man’s Search for Mommy”

“Eat, Play, Shove”

“Swaddle This“

“Healing the Trauma of Bambi”

“Give My Mouth a Cookie”

“Pull-Up and Move On”

“The Papoose-Driven Life”

“Kids Are From Mars, Parents Are From Uranus ha ha ha ha!!!!”

“The Circle Time Solution”

“The Beechnut Chronicles”

“The Art of the Nap”

“From Gerber to Great”

“Olaf Me”

“The Very Power-Hungry Caterpillar”

“The Power of NOOOOOOOO!”

“The Art of WAAH!”

“Climb Your Way to the Top”

“I’m OK, You’ve Got Cooties”

“Act Like a Baby, Think Like a Mom”

Creators.com