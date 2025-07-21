Ghislaine Maxwell Is The “Rosetta Stone” For Unearthing Elusive List of Epstein Clients, Should Testify to Congress, Says Attorney Alan Dershowitz

‘She knows everything,’ Mr. Dershowitz said in a weekend interview about Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate.

Ghislane Maxwell should be given immunity to testify to Congress as she is “the Rosetta Stone” needed to finally uncover the mystery behind Jeffrey Epstein’s rich and powerful connections, says Epstein’s former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, who has expressed doubts about the existence of a client list kept by the deceased sex offender.

During a “Fox News Sunday” interview with Shannon Bream, the high-profile attorney, who defended Epstein in his first criminal case in 2008, made the bombshell allegation that Epstein’s former girlfriend could implicate powerful figures to whom the now-deceased sex offender allegedly catered underage girls.

“She knows everything,” he said. “She is the Rosetta Stone. She knows everything.”

Mr. Dershowitz also confirmed recent reports that Maxwell is prepared to “tell her story.” The former socialite is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

“I’m told that she actually would be willing to testify and there’d be no reason for her to withhold any information,” he said.

“I don’t see any negative in giving her the kind of use immunity that would compel her to testify,” he added. “So, she ought to be summoned in front of a congressional committee.”

Maxwell was convicted back in 2021 for sex trafficking and other charges connected to Epstein. She filed a petition with the Supreme Court earlier this year for her case to be reviewed, citing a clause in Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement that agreed not to prosecute his co-conspirators.

The Justice Department’s botched release of the Epstein Files — as well as recent statements made by department and FBI officials that a review determined no client list existed and Mr. Epstein had died by suicide — has created a political firestorm.

Congressional Democrats last week prepared legislative measures to force the release of investigative documents. On Friday, the Justice Department asked a Manhattan federal court to unseal grand jury testimony from the 2019 investigation that resulted in his arrest.

Mr. Dershowitz said the grand jury transcripts, some of which he has seen, will likely not satisfy the public clamoring for a client list. He also warned in a Newsmax interview on Sunday that he may likely be a witness in a libel lawsuit filed by President Trump Friday against the Wall Street Journal, which printed a story the day before claiming Mr. Trump sent a dirty note to Epstein.

“I’ll probably be called as a witness in the case because they also called me and they said that you wrote him a letter with a mock cover of Vanity Fair, and I said I may have, I don’t remember,” he said. “This was 23 years ago. Just send me a copy of the letter with my signature and I’ll tell you whether it was authentic or not, and they said they couldn’t do it. And so they published the story without authenticating it with me. And that will be an important point in trying to prove malice.”

Last week, Maxwell reportedly expressed her willingness to testify before Congress about the Epstein files.

“Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“No one from the government has asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person jailed in connection to Epstein, and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”